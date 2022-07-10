Shiloh Jolie Pitt at 16 looks like a professional dancer, the video of her performance

16-year-old Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, looks like a professional dancer in the video shared by her dance teacher.

Talent is family in Hollywood. As in the case of Shiloh Jolie Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, whose talent in dance has largely blossomed. This is what we learn thanks to the video shared on YouTube by Hamilton Evans, choreographer and dance teacher who is taking care of the artistic training of the daughter of art. Shiloh is 16 but she already looks like a professional dancer. In the video posted on YouTube, the daughter of the ex Brangelina performed on the notes of Vegas by Doja Cat, a song included in the soundtrack of the film Elvis.

The performance of Shiloh Nouvel Jolie Pitt

Shiloh learned from an early age to look into the camera without ever wavering. A skill acquired by both of her parents and which in the video posted by her choreographer is quite useful. The 16-year-old performs a hip hop choreography with her gaze fixed in front of her, completely focused on the movements so as not to miss a step.

“Shiloh has been studying dance for a few years but is very gifted”

An anonymous source told Us Weekly that Shiloh’s passion for dance would be born a few years ago: “She loves to dance and although so far she has only studied dance for a few years, we can say that she is really very gifted. Her teachers do not put limits on her, they believe that if she wanted to make it her profession she would have all the credentials. At the dance class she has made many good friends, with whom she practices even when I’m not in class. They share playlists via chat and help each other a lot“. Both of her parents would be proud of Shiloh’s proficiency in her dance, enough to support her where she wants to make dancing her job. A support never lacking from Brad and Angelina: “Parents are very proud of Shiloh and would be happy if she decides to become a professional dancer, but they give her maximum freedom of choice.“.