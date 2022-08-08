Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at war with Angelina? Understand the rumours!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at war with her mother, Angelina Jolie.

the relationship of Angelina Jolie and your daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt would be extremely shaken, according to some rumors. After a long battle for full custody of their children against her ex-husband, the also actor Brad Pitt , the actress’ life would be turned upside down due to disagreements with her daughter. According to Celebrity Insider Shiloh would be rebelling against her mother and “slamming the doors of the house”.

Maddox and Pax, her older brothers, were allowed to drive and walk alone when they were Shiloh’s age, but she cannot. She said that once she goes to college, she will choose one that is as far away from her mother as possible.

The girl would be interested in taking a course to become a professional in dance.

Angelina is impressed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that, she is delighted to see how happy she is when she is dancing. A career in dance is something she could pursue someday, but it’s definitely not something Angelina pressures her to do. She encourages her to dance just because it makes her happy.

A PROUD FATHER

A proud father! As I walked the red carpet for the premiere of Bullet trainIn Los Angeles, Brad Pitt made a rare comment about his children and how he encourages them to be creative and ‘bloom’. The comment comes after (and has everything to do) with the videos of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing – and pumping – on TikTok. Shiloh shocked fans when the records surfaced, and her dad Brad Pitt couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye”, he said to Entertainment Tonight. read HERE the full story!

