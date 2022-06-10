Shiloh Jolie-Pitt becomes TikTok Sensation as her dance career takes off

With Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as her parents, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is one of countless famous children who have always had a chance to excel in the performing arts.

Unlike her movie star parents, however, the 16-year-old seems to be making her way with her passion for dance.

In recent weeks, Jolie-Pitt has gone viral on YouTube and TikTok video sharing platforms, where a series of clips showing her moves have been uploaded to a dedicated fan account.

Dancing in unison with each other, the offspring of the celebrities were shown successfully performing high-octane hip-hop routines on a number of hit songs, including Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and “Shivers”. Ed Sheeran.

Also, a YouTube channel called Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dancededicated to show the talents of the teenager born in Namibia.

Although the YouTube channel is unverified, it has registered over 10,500 subscribers who can watch Jolie Pitt dance to hits from stars like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, and Christina Aguilera.

The dance sessions were recorded at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, a popular venue for industry professionals, with famous visitors including Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Rosa and Christina Aguilera.

News week reached out to Pitt and Jolie reps for comment.

Jolie-Pitt, who turned 16 at the end of May, is part of her parents’ sizable lineage, which includes Maddox, 20; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Their parents have publicly expressed pride in their offspring, with Jolie recounting it English vogue in 2021: “I love them. I feel like we are such a team. It may sound cliché, but you love and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, it doesn’t matter in the end. “

Pitt was equally thrilled when he discussed his children in a 2014 interview with the UK psychologies magazine.

“You learn to appreciate the fundamental beauty of family, to watch your children grow and evolve. It’s the coolest thing you can experience, ”she said, however AND! on lineadding: “I feel I am the richest man in the world since I became a father”.

“Being a father has changed me on many levels and made me more generous and alive,” he continued. “I see my children as an essential part of my life, and it means a lot to be able to educate them and help them make their way around the world as they grow up. I love being a father and all the responsibilities that it entails “.

Pitt added: “I care about them all the time. This is the emotional bond and responsibility that overwhelms you when you have a family to look after.

“I care about them more than I care about myself, which I think is the true definition of love. See beyond yourself and become more generous and generous, and wish only the best for your family ”.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars Pitt, 58, and Jolie, 47, announced their separation in September 2016, two years after they got married in August 2014. At the time of their separation, they had been together for nine years.

Oscar Prize Girl interrupted star Jolie filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”. The couple then embarked on a lengthy custody battle.

Although their divorce was finalized in 2019, the exes also continued to fight for their assets. The French estate and winery they once shared, called Chateau Miraval, is at the center of an ongoing legal dispute.