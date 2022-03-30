Everything seems to indicate that the mediatic divorce process that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are facing is having a strong impact on their daughter, Shiloh, according to different portals, since according to various reports, the young woman wants her parents to solve everything peacefully”.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt breaks the silence on the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

According to a source close to the situation, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is very affected by the distance and the constant fights between Hollywood stars.

“She wishes that her mom and dad can find forgiveness in their hearts for each other and just move on in peace,” the insider said.

Unlike her siblings, the teenager has maintained a neutral position and has not leaned toward any of her parents, which has led her to feel in the middle of the conflict.

“He always reminds his mom and dad of the good times they shared, it hurts him terribly to see them treat each other like some kind of face,” he added.

The information also indicates that Shiloh is aware that there is no possibility that her parents will be together again, however, she believes that they can give in to resolve their differences in the best way for everyone.