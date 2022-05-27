Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing Lizzo’s “About damn time” is simply wonderful

After staying in the shadows for a long time Shiloh Jolie-Pittthe daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitthe decided to start to shine showing his talent for dance on the notes of the hit of the moment “About damn time” from Lizzo.

The video, which has now gone viral on TikTok, shows the 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie while performing a choreography, together with some classmates of the prestigious Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, wearing an oversized black jumpsuit and a pair of Jordan sneakers.

A passion for dance and hip-hop that the daughter of Pitt started cultivating in November 2021 and that within a few months has seen her achieve incredible results, as the video of “About damn time”Which in just a few hours has already exceeded 100,000 views on Youtube.

Although she has never been used to social media and the glitter of the entertainment world, the daughter of Angelina Jolie she has however become a star of TikTok thanks to the numerous videos that portray her performing some choreographies during the various dance lessons, where she can be seen dancing to the notes of “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 as well as Ed’s “Shivers” Sheeran, proving to be a capable and eclectic dancer.

“Shiloh’s main love right now is dancing, and she’s really good at it,” a source told In Touch. “She loves being able to hear the music, letting go and being free, which is extremely important. She likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites “, continued the insider, revealing that the 15-year-old has no intention of following in the footsteps of Brad Pitt (to which it looks like a drop of water) e Angelina Jolie trying to break through as an actress.

This of course doesn’t mean that Shiloh Pitt can’t become a Hollywood star as acting runs through her veins thanks to mom and dad who, as a child, saw her debut on the big screen in the film Maleficentnext to Jolie.

In addition to a career in dance and cinema it seems that the young woman may also be interested in having her say in the world of fashion thanks to the help of her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt (who became a jewelry designer at the age of 14), with whom she walked numerous red carpets together with her brothers Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-PittPax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt And Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

As reported by Life & Style, Shiloh would have “a couple of offers” in the evaluation phase that Angelina would be carefully evaluating together with her daughter who, growing up, is establishing herself as an icon of style and elegance.

