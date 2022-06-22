Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Brad and Angelina, dances hip-hop: here’s the video

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are “very proud” of their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s hobby (which has gone viral).

There fourth daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pittis following in the footsteps of his parents in the spotlight.

The girl, 16, has indeed a real star talent. Nothing to do with acting though: Shiloh loves to dance and is a very good dancer.

How do we know this? THE video where she dances they are our new favorite thing from the internet world.

The first clip to capture international attention featured Shiloh Jolie-Pitt performing some incredible dance moves to the tune of About Damn Time di Lizzo along with the rest of her class at the Millenium Dance Complex.

Since that time Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance channel appeared on YouTube. Also on TikTok there is an account dedicated to her.

Was she the one who created these pages and uploaded the videos? It is not known. There are those who say yes, those who think it is all the work of the fans. The fact is that these clips are now very popular.

@shilohpitt Tiktok hasn’t put my videos on the fy page 😖 😪 Shiloh did good as always 🤠 # SeeHerGreatness #OscarsAtHome #VenmoSpringBreak #xyzbca #fyp #shilohpitt #macysownyourstyle ♬ edamame – bbno $

It therefore seems that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is a real talent, with the passion for hip-hop which he is cultivating thanks to his dance lessons.

In fact, since November 2021 Shiloh has been attending the hip-hop course at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles: this is the dance school of choice for artists like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, P! nk and Usher.

A source also revealed that “The teachers are all very impressed with her and say she can go far if she ever wants to”.

Parents Brad and Angelina, despite continuing disagreement and legal battles, have also revealed that they are both very proud that Shiloh is following her passions.