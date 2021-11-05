Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (ex John) arrives at the premiere dressed as a girl



Shiloh, daughter of Jolie and Brad Pitt: “Call me John”

Once upon a time there was a wonderful little girl, daughter of two “divinities” (Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt) who, despite being born a girl, was baptized Shiloh, he felt like a boy. Enough to be called John and always dress up with put male. Example of “gender variant“, The parents had never hindered his path, on the contrary, accompanied with love and solidarity. Always declaring itself proud of John.

The other day, however, something happened that attracted media attention: to premiere of Eternals, Angelina Jolie as wonderful as (indeed more) than ever she showed up surrounded by her fantastic tribe, the three natural children of Brad Pitt and two of the three adopted (only Pax Thien was missing) and, for the first time, Shiloh, or John, arrived dressed as a wonderful girl.

Shiloh looked gorgeous in a tan handkerchief-trimmed dress paired with white leather ballet flats and gold anklets.

Also present at the event were his brothers Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16 and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The only member of the Jolie-Pitt brood not present was Pax, 17.

The natural firstborn of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, born in 2006 in Namibia, has always dressed in men’s clothes, choosing to be called John. On the other hand, the actress had said: “I will never force any of my children to be what they are not”. On the red carpets all over the world Shiloh-John always showed up, next to her mother in a suit and tie, smiling and happy, because her parents never hindered her choice to be who she wanted. “The world is full of diversity and it will be even more so for our children and for those to come” said Angelina at the presentation of “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil“In Rome, in 2019. Angelina and Brad have never made a secret of the thing: immediately, from the first male demonstrations of Shiloh they told the media quietly, letting their daughter dress, show and behave as she wanted.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (John), an example of “gender variant”

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, daughter of Angelina and Brad, is an example of “gender variant”. “People whose gender expression mode differs from what one would expect based on their biological sex,” explains Professor Paolo Valerio, president of the National Gender Identity Observatory. “They are unhappy in perceiving their identity as incongruous with the body, they manifest a desire to be recognized as belonging to the other gender and therefore often show preference for clothes, toys and friendships of the opposite gender”.

Eternals, Angelina becomes immortal again

In Eternals, Angelina returns to play the role of an immortal being, after the Maleficent witch, and acts alongside Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek. Marvel’s superhero movie follows a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers. Eternals will be released in both UK and US theaters on November 5, 2021