Shiloh Jolie-Pitt goes viral again with this dance

If you still don’t know who he is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, you have probably guessed it by their last names but, above all, you can tell by the great physical resemblance to their parents Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The 16-year-old girl has been in the news on several occasions for her commented gender expression and we have also been able to see her on several red carpets accompanying her mother. Now the reason why she has left us speechless has been a dancing video

It is not the first time that Shiloh has gone viral on social networks for her dance skills and this time we have been able to see her in a YouTube video in a class taught by choreographer Hamilton Evans at the well-known Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. From minute 2:30 it appears the young woman in the center of the stage moving to the beat of the Doja Cats song titled “Vegas”. For a minute we can see how the daughter of the actors moves safely and quickly leaving us all open-mouthed and confirming that dancing is his thing.

Recently, a source from Us Weekly magazine claimed that Brad and Angelina were very proud of their daughter’s prom efforts.. “They wouldn’t have a problem if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pressuring her,” the source claimed. She also added that Shiloh loves to dance and she has been going to classes for several years.

These comments make us think that we will continue to see many more videos of Shiloh moving to the rhythm of the music. We will be attentive to future publications because we love them!

