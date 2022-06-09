Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has become a sensation on TikTok due to her dancing skills

Ads

Few people on Earth have a greater advantage than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it’s hard to deny that Shiloh seems to have a talent of her all of hers. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been spotted dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but because of her obvious dancing skills.

Although videos of Shiloh dancing are circulating on social media, the 16-year-old doesn’t seem to have a social media presence of her own. Instead, the videos that have circulated on TikTok are from fan accounts and other places where it’s clear that people want to show Shiloh’s obvious skills as a dancer.

In the videos, Shiloh can be seen performing complex hip-hop dance routines on songs like Ed Sheeran’s “Shiver” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time”.

The videos have sparked interest that Shiloh will follow her parents into art, even if she decides to become a dancer instead of an actress.

Brad and Angelina are proud of Shiloh’s abilities.

In an interview with Us Weekly, a source close to Brad and Angelina said they were both proud of their daughter’s abilities as a dancer.

“Brad and Angie are both very proud,” explained the source. “They wouldn’t have a problem if she wanted to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her in any way.”

Apparently Shiloh has long been interested in dance.

“Shiloh loves to dance,” the source continued. “You are really talented and have been attending these courses for a few years.”

Angelina and Brad separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and nine years in total together. They also share Maddox, Pax, Zahara and the twins Knox and Vivienne.

Shiloh and Vivienne both began working alongside their mother, with Shiloh doing voice acting in Kung-Fu Panda 3 and Vivenne appearing as a young Aurora in 2014’s Maleficent.

For now, though, dance appears to be Shiloh’s main area of ​​interest, and after watching her move, it’s easy to see why.

“She’s made good friends through the dance community as well, and they’re all in chat groups and sharing their favorite playlists and that kind of thing,” shared the source. “The teachers are all very impressed with her and say that the sky is the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh could do it.”

Regardless of whether Shiloh ultimately decides to pursue dance as a career, it’s clear that Angelina in particular will always support her children. Over the years she has given numerous interviews in which she talks about it at length, and from the way she talks about it it is clear that she loves them deeply and thinks about the world of each of them.

