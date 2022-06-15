Shiloh Jolie Pitt in the middle of the legal dispute between her parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – Publimetro Chile

Since the controversial separation between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt it has been rumored to have been Shiloh Jolie Pitt, the most affected with the legal battle they face for the custody of her and her siblings.

It was in 2016 when Jolie asked for a divorce pitt accusing him of being violent with her and her children, in the midst of the harsh episodes of alcoholism that the actor came to face.

After carrying out the divorce the custody of their 6 children was in dispute Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Though maddox and pax refuse to be with their father, has been Shiloh the one that has been left in the middle by wanting to share more with her father, since she is the one that maintains the best relationship with him.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt affected by the fights between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The young woman from 16 years He has escaped on more than one occasion to share with his father, some media even claim that in the midst of his adolescence he begins to face some arguments with his mother due to his constant mood swings.

“Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other…and just move on in peace. That is all that the young woman intends for the future in her life with her brothers, ”a source revealed to Ok Magazine.

When the couple separated, the young woman had 10 years and now that she is a full-fledged teenager, she is looking for ways to put her family, although he does not receive support from his brothers.

“Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture. They are Team Angelina Jolie and they essentially kicked her father -Brad Pitt- years ago (…) but Shiloh always reminds her mom and her dad of the good times they shared. It pains him terribly to see them treated like they are some kind of monster,” the source revealed.

Now a new scandal shakes his parents, after the demand for Pitt to Jolie for damages and prejudice, after the actress damaged the reputation of her wine company in common.

Angelina sold her part of the place, called Château Miraval, located in France, to a Russian businessman named Yuri Shefler. According to the famous man, his ex-wife, far from looking for a profitable business for the vineyard, would have done it to damage it, as confirmed by one of the lawyers of Pitt.