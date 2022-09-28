Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is caught shopping in famous Los Angeles flea market

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They formed a large family made up of biological children and others adopted from different parts of the world. But the one who has drawn the most attention for his personality is Shiloh, who has grabbed headlines for his own style and even faced criticism for his male clothing choices, so much so that his gender identity was highly questioned.

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt She shines by herself, she left behind the outfit similar to those of her brothers and has been seen on red carpets with dresses and longer hair. She was recently seen at a flea market located in Griffith Park, in Los Angeles, California, looking at the different items for sale.

Jolie-Pittwho has been given a lot to talk about for his videos in which he shows off his dance skills with songs by Lizzo and Doja Cat, wore a black shirt that he combined with shorts, an informal outfit very appropriate for the hot weather of Los Angels.

The 16-year-old girl was photographed visiting Los Feliz Flea, a place where items such as antiques, food, clothing, among others, are offered. The popular market is a celebrity favorite and is known for its live music, gourmet food trucks, and sunny Los Angeles vibe.

This is not the first time Shiloh is caught shopping. Last August, she and her sister Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were seen shopping at Target for a birthday party for her younger brother Maddox, who is currently studying biochemistry in South Korea.

