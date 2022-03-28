Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the queen of urban style and she showed it with this oversize sweatshirt look

When we talk about style, distinction and urban looks with an oversize sweatshirt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt she is quite a professor and You can teach fashion classes to anyone.

The daughter of the famous actress Angelina Jolie He has stood out to the show business for his clear preference for androgynous looks and oversize.

These are some of the combinations of the urban genre with which the young woman has amazed to all his fans.

Like father Like Son





Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the first biological daughter of the marriage of Angelina and Brad, it is not surprising that glamor and style was inherited by the young woman.

This image clearly shows how the whole Jolie family enjoys a walk around the city with a quite urban style where black is the protagonist.

Although, over time, the young woman has diversified her styles beyond androgynous and oversize, continues to have a great predilection for sweatshirts of this type.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt always dresses comfortable and casual





Angelina’s daughter does not get too complicated when datingwhether for a simple walk down the street, a few visits to shopping centers or accompanying her mother to any event.

A comfortable unicolor sweatshirt with some pants or baggy shorts and the usual Converse sneakers are usually part of your ideal outfit.

In this case, khaki pants with a multicolored belt and Jordan sweatshirt were her choice for her mother and daughter outing.

Sweatshirts with shorts, the ideal style of Shiloh Jolie Pitt





A garment that must be yes or yes in the wardrobe of the young daughter of Brad Pitt are the shorts in any of his presentations.

Which he likes to combine constantly with sweatshirts and oversize jackets when it comes to showing off in public.

For Shiloh Jolie Pitt the most important thing is to feel comfortable and with its own style that defines it wherever it goes.

Follow the example of the queen of urban style knowing combine oversize jackets and sweatshirts with any garment.