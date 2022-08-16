Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh landed on Youtube as a talented hip-hop dancer

Shilohthe 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt it seems that he intends to follow in the footsteps of his parents in the show. She was in fact filmed in one of the halls of the Millennium Dance Complex by her teacher Hamilton Evans in a video in which she dances.

Talented and spirited, she proved to be perfectly at ease on stage and to have all the credentials to become a professional hip-hop dancer.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt on Youtube as a dancer

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has always been very private, so much so that she doesn’t even have a social profile. In fact, she only let herself be admired during official red carpet appearances. In the last few hours, however, she has appeared in a video on Youtube where she shows her talent as a dancer. In the published video she performed on the notes of Vegas by Doja Cat, a song included in the soundtrack of the film Elvis.

“Shiloh loves to dance»An insider had confirmed to Us Weekly a few days ago. “And although so far she has only studied dance for a few years, we can say that she is very gifted indeed. Her teachers do not put limits on her, they believe that if she wanted to make it her profession she would have all the credentials“.

The total black look

Shiloh made room for comfort by dancing in a total black look with Nike sweatpants, an oversized t-shirt with The Beatles printed in large letters on the chest and a pair of Vans sneakers. She then kept her hair tied in a disheveled chignon, thus highlighting the face with delicate features identical to those of mother Angelina.