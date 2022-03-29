Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seeks possible reconciliation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt he is a few months away from turning 16, but six years of the rivalry between his parents are also about to be completed Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliegiven that lately he has searched with various attempts for a possible reconciliation.

marriage between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began to fall apart over time, until there were episodes of violence that left their children horrified, which gave way to a more chaotic separation and involved in legal disputes.

But, Shiloh She still has hope that the life of her entire family will be calmer and putting aside the differences, according to a source close to her for Ok Magazine.

Shiloh wants to reconcile her parents Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has become the only bond that the stars still maintain Brad Pitt and Angelina JolieWell, he is the one who still establishes contact with his father after his brothers decided to fully support their mother and separate from Pitt.

According to the source close to the 15-year-old, she wants her parents to forgive each other, even if they don’t get back together, but that they manage to forgive their differences in order to start a more fluid and peaceful conversation.

Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other. Just move on in peace.”

Maddox, Pax and Zahara completely cut the bond with their father, arguing that they experienced traumatic episodes while their parents were together, so they decided to take sides in favor of their mother, who is now in charge of their care.

However, the twins Knox and Vivienne have been more flexible, since Shiloh hopes to start a possible reconciliation with her family, because for her it is terrible to live the situation in which she finds herself.

“He has always had a close connection with his father and that is why it hurts him terribly to see them treat each other as if they were some kind of monster”

“Shiloh has a close bond with each of her siblings, and helped them through the entire divorce process. She encourages them to have a relationship with her father because he has always been there for them, and he is a human being and does not deserve to be treated like a monstrous criminal.”

