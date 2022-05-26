Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows what her greatest talent is in this video

Angelina Jolie, American actress, filmmaker and goodwill ambassador, is undoubtedly a highly talented artist who would have inherited her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Throughout his career, Jolie He has received several awards for his film achievements, including two Oscars, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Since 2012 she is “Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees”.

Although the actress began acting in 1982 along with her father Jon Voight, her role in the 1993 film “Cyborg 2” is credited as her official debut. Her first leading role was in the 1995 film “Hackers.” The world began to develop after she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for her work in the movie “Girl, Interrupted.” However, you cannot take credit away from Brad Pitt, who is the father of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Brad Pittactor, model and film producer, has been nominated four times for the Oscar Awards, as producer in 2013 and as best supporting actor in 2020 and two Golden Globe Awards, as best supporting actor in 1995 and 2020. His significant media presence is also due to his consideration as one of the most attractive men in the world.

May 27, 2006 Angelina Jolie gave birth to a girl named Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in Swakopmund, Namibia by scheduled cesarean section. American magazine People paid more than $4.1 million to obtain the legal rights to the photos in North America alone, while British magazine Hello! obtained the international rights with a figure of 3.5 million dollars; the total legal right to sell the photos was worth more than $10 million worldwide.

Image: The Universe

At the moment Shiloh He is 15 years old and apparently has a great talent for dance. The daughter of Brad Pitt she is undoubtedly beautiful and has recently impressed the public due to her great talent for dancing. The daughter of Angelina Jolie attends the “Millennium Dance Studio” where he has learned hip-hop and this time he did a routine to the rhythm of “About Damm Time” by Lizzo.