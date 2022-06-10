Shiloh Jolie Pitt star social dance talent

He has art in his blood. Perhaps she is not declined like the two famous parents. Acting, directing and producing Oscar-winning films. But she too, according to what they say, has a talent that could take her far: dance. Shiloh Jolie Pittthird child of the former Hollywood golden couple Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie, it seems to be a real marvel. So much so that he became a viral star on TikTok and YouTube with the dances performed in the school founded by the famous choreographer James Combo Marino. Watch this video:

Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s passion for dance and hip hop

The American press is convinced that the girl in the black jumpsuit with the mask on her face is the first biological daughter of the Brangelina. She was born 16 years ago in Namibia. It turned out that the girl has a real passion for hip-hop. Which she is doing in the Millennium Dance Complex. Los Angeles-based dance school attended by many Hollywood celebrities. From Britney Spears to Justin Timberlake. From Jennifer Lopez to Miley Cyrus And Katy Perry, just to name a few. It would appear that Shiloh is taking hip-hop classes from Coby Mosby. The one who prepares the choreography for Ariana Grande. Because she has found it to be the perfect fusion of her two great passions: sport and music.

A TikTok and YouTube star

The appearance of videos showing Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s talent as a dancer sent the net into raptures. It all started with a fan account on TikTok. That she posted these short clips suggesting that the girl in the background is just the one about Brad and Angie.

It turned out that there is also a YouTube channel dedicated to her, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance. Who created it is unclear. But what appears to be Shiloh appears in all the videos. Take a look below. But there are many others: dance to the tune of some of the most famous hits in the world,



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, proud parents

And his parents, as the weekly reports Us weekly, they are very proud of their daughter. There will also be a war in court for visiting rights or the rosé wine produced at the Chateau Miraval, but in this case they agree. “They wouldn’t have a problem if she wanted to go pro, but they’re not pushing her in that direction in any way,” a source tells the newspaper. “Shiloh loves to dance. She is really talented and she has been attending these courses for some years now. “

Apparently he made friends with many kids who attend school. And that she feels comfortable around people who share the same interests as him. “The teachers are all very impressed with you and say you can go far if you want. Who knows, maybe Shiloh will really do it. “

