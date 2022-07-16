Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: the impressive evolution of the daughter of Brad and Angelina | TV and Show

In 2019, the first biological daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie underwent hormone therapy to consolidate the change in her gender identity. Three years later, she continues to give what to talk about. Her talent, too, in addition to the debate over her physical resemblance to her father, her mother, or her maternal grandmother.

He turned 16 on May 27 last. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is in everyone’s sights, like her mediatic and almost divorced parents, who have not yet reached a separation agreement.

Neither the evolution nor the peculiar life of Brangelina’s first biological daughter (as they are known in the world of entertainment) stops with the sentimental breakup of her parents, although it does affect her, as well as her four brothers.

Shiloh is one of the girls most followed by paparazzi from almost all over the world, even before reaching this one. It was 2006 when her famous mother and her partner Brad Pitt announced her arrival, at the expense of fans of Jennifer Aniston, the actor’s first wife, who was left out of her life with the appearance of Angelina.

For these and other reasons, the first-born of the actors, considered the most famous baby in the world, born in Namibia, steals the looks and has the pink press pending the decisions she has made since she was very young, controversial to say the least.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: her hormone therapy to be “John”

In 2019, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt began hormone treatment to change her gender.

As a child, she told her famous parents that she felt like a child. They, especially Angelina, did not hesitate to support her to avoid psychological consequences in hers.

She asked that she no longer be called Shiloh and that her male gender identity be respected. Everything indicated that she would henceforth be known as John Jolie-Pitt.

In fact, three years ago he appeared with his mother on a red carpet, capturing everyone’s attention. His transition made headlines, with the permission of her famous mother, who assured: “She just wants to be called John. John or Peter. So she’s a Peter Pan thing. So we have to call her John.”

What happened to Shiloh’s gender identity?

The international press that has followed in his footsteps was waiting to confirm whether Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went on to officially register as John or Peter. However, the famous family never confirmed a change in their identity documents.

The photographs are the only ones showing an evolution that attracts attention in all its forms.

Today, Brad and Angelina’s first biological daughter appears to have reverted to her female gender identity.

“You can choose the gender you want to identify with later”Jolie stated, referring to her daughter’s decision to receive hormone therapy at a clinic in Santa Monica, California. Although she was not entirely in agreement, Brad Pitt would have financed the procedure.

However, 3 years later, Shiloh was seen with an appearance that was far from the gender identity expressed to her parents. She was caught with her sister Zahara, shopping. The 16-year-old girl surprised with her evolution. From her grew and also with her, more and more, the interest of the paparazzi.

It is unknown if it is transient, but she has returned to wearing dresses on red carpet performances with her siblings and mother.

By the way, the resemblance to the latter is impressive and generates content in the media at an international level.

A rebel with a cause?

Angelina Jolie is in Italy, shooting the movie Without Bloodhis first film behind the camera, since First they killed my father (2017), nominated for a Golden Globe, according to Hola magazine.

However, this was not the reason for the headlines in the European tabloids and beyond.

Recently, she was captured with her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the band’s concert Måneskinthe Italian fashion group, winner of the 2021 edition of the Eurovision contest.

The 47-year-old Pitt and the 16-year-old were excited during the recital in Rome, causing surprise in the entertainment world, which was unaware of them as fans of the musical group.

The gestures of both, however, stole the glances among the attendees who were close to them and the team that accompanied them to assist them during the evening that brought together 70 thousand people.

If Shiloh was surprised because she knew and sang the lyrics of the band, her mother did not go unnoticed, since she was caught singing the song I Wanna Be Your Slavefrom the album Teatro d’ira.

Months before, the actress said that she liked to support her children Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivenne, who are between 20 and 14 years old, with their tastes and preferences.

“My priority is to be there to support and develop all the particular aspects of who they really are”assured.

It seems that Shiloh manages to become popular on her own. Proof of this is the viral video in which she dances professionally, hip hop, during her classes at the Millennium Dance Complex Academy, according to the Spanish media, El Mundo.

The relationship between Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her father

The children of Brad and Angelina are inevitably immersed in the media separation of the couple, who still do not see the way out of their legal union.

There are irreconcilable differences, published on the BBC, which have to do, among other remarks, with Jolie “tried to cause harm” through business, according to the actor.

In addition to the above, other media assure that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has differences with her mother and supports her father, in moments of personal and legal tension between the two.

They are rumors that none of them have confirmed or denied, but they continue to fill social networks with speculation, impressed by the change in the teenager, between comments that affirm that she looks like her father, and others refuting arguments that she looks like her mother. Angelina, Marcheline Bertrand.

Shiloh seems to be a genetic hybrid of both Hollywood stars who, already separated, continue to give something to talk about and drag their five children.

The outcome of one of the most mediatic divorces remains to be seen, as was their union and the birth of their first biological daughter who, at times, steals attention for her talent and distracts from the negative in the lives of her parents.