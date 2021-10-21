News

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, the unexpected dress (in the wake of mom Angelina)

Since childhood, the first biological daughter of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt, asked to be called with a masculine name, because that was how he felt. Shiloh Nouvel – or John, in fact – came out as a “gender variant” that he still was very small. Parents, despite some fierce criticism, have it vacated to be what she preferred, and also to dress as she wanted, of course.

Sui red carpet, alongside mum and dad, he always showed off more masculine outfits, with pants, ties and a short cut of hair. Until the Californian premier of Eternals, the new Marvel movie directed by the Chinese director Chloé Zhao, with Angelina in the role of a ferocious warrior: on the red carpet of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in fact, the 15-year-old has blown everyone away with a style (for her) unpublished.

For the first time, in fact, she showed herself in front of the flashes in decidedly feminine clothing: just like her sister Zahara, that has recycled the iconic Elie Saab Couture with whom her mother dazzled the Oscars ceremony in 2014, Shiloh chose from the family wardrobe a long beige dress signed Gabriela Hearst, worn by Angelina during a recent trip to Paris and modified for the occasion (staying on the subject upcycling).

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh

But this is an exception or a real change of fashion preferences? Quick to say, what is certain is that Angelina and Brad’s part never came pressures to about. Indeed, the two always have supported and encouraged Shiloh: “I’m incredibly proud of her and what she chose to be, true to itselfPitt said last year, speaking of his daughter’s path.

Which, thanks to its visibility, it has become an example for many of his peers around the world. And sparked discussions aboutgender identity, which cannot be decided at the table nor can be influenced by external factorsi: because in the end the magic word is freedom, to put on a tie but also a long evening dress.

