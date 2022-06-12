Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Youtube channel and the videos in which she dances

We don’t know exactly who created the Youtube channel Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance. There are those who say “it was the fans”, who claim that the creator is the same Shiloh Jolie Pittor the third child of the award-winning (ex) couple Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie. In any case: thank you. Whoever did it gave us great joy. The videos are in fact a pleasure for the heart, ears and eyes.

Which, then, let’s face it. Between TikTok and YouTube, half the world dances – or has danced – for at least 1 ‘of its existence. It is fashionable, and quite a lot too. Scrolling through the social networks, you invariably come across father and daughter swaying in the garden on the notes of some catchphrase, then again the same song is choreographed by sprightly old men, then there is the granny with the grandson, and so on. All very nice, for heaven’s sake. But the quality is what it is. Until precisely the YouTube channel Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance. In this article you will find some videos but in essence they are musical clips where a girl in a tracksuit, with her face covered by a black mask, performs on the notes of the main hip hop hits. And who would she be? The web has no doubts: she is the 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who, apparently, prefers to study dance than acting. A wise choice, however: who would feel like embarking on a road where you should constantly demonstrate that you are up to two Hollywood giants? You try to do better than Pitt or punch the screen like Jolie. Here, in fact. So the sensible Shiloh decided to combine her great passions, namely sport and music. How? Dancing.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Among other things, all the clues lead to believe that the talented dancer is the daughter of Pitt & Jolie. Ours is in fact registered with the Millennium Dance Complex: the same school, located in Los Angeles, which is the location for the videos uploaded to YouTube. Obviously this is not a provincial school: here we study sacred monsters like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry. According to insiders, Shiloh enrolled in hip-hop classes at Coby Mosby or the choreographer of Ariana Grande. Again: certainly not just any. “The teachers are all very impressed with her and say that she can go far if she wants to”, assures the foreign press an insider who prefers to remain anonymous. “Mother Angelina is amazed and proud of her daughter’s talent”

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Could a star be born? Meanwhile, we enjoy the videos (even trying to mimic them from the sofa) and cheer for her.

