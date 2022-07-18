Entertainment

Shiloh let her hair down and Angelina Jolie danced: This is how mother and daughter looked at a rock concert

Jul 16 2022 – 3:00 p.m.

Angelina Jolie continues to enjoy her stay in Italy. The actress paused in the middle of the recordings of her next film and attended a massive concert with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, the biological daughter that she has with Brad Pitt.

Mother and daughter were captured by the attendees, who in the midst of the crowd recognized the Hollywood megastar, who attended the rock band event as a teenager. Maneskin.

The concert was held in the “Circo Massimo”, one of the largest stadiums in ancient Rome. The actress looked simple, but without giving up the elegance that she has always characterized her.

This is how Angelina and Shiloh enjoyed the concert

In the photos that went viral on social networks, you can see the complicity between the actress and her first-born daughter. Angelina and Shiloh clapped and belted out various songs from the quartet.

Both came dressed in black and looked quite fresh for the occasion. The protagonist of “Maleficent” wore a dress with a neckline on the back and a perfect crossbody bag for the occasion.

While Shiloh was without makeup and her hair was tied up in a ponytail. However, in the midst of adrenaline, he released it.

The rock band has gained fame opening for “The Rolling Stones” and appearing on shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the United States, according to the Daily Mail.

Although at first Angelina Jolie seemed quite reserved, after a few minutes she let herself be absorbed by the atmosphere and sang, jumped and clapped in the middle of the show, while staying next to the 16-year-old girl.

Angelina Jolie is in Rome filming the new film “Bloodless”, based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco, of which she is the director.

