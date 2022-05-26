Shiloh the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt inherited their same artistic gifts

The first daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is once again all the rage for her artistic gifts by posting one of her dances on her social networks, which makes it clear that dance is a talent that comes naturally to her

For a year now, the girl who is about to turn 16 has been attending a hip hop academy, which is why the sweet Shiloh sporadically uses the platform of TikTok to show her dances, which she obviously does with a lot of passion and energy.

A few hours ago a video went viral where Shiloh is seen dancing to Lizzo’s new song, called “About Damn Time”.

The teenager is found at choreographer Hamilton Evans’ dance academy, “Millennium Dance Complex”, Demonstrating their skills with other colleagues.

In a few minutes the video reached million reproductions and hundreds of positive comments congratulating the girl, in addition to flattering her beauty.

And not only the dance ends up attracting the attention of his followers, but also his physical appearance as well as the different looks that he liked to wear in his childhood.

His mother Angelina in statements expressed: “There is nothing more attractive, you could even say charming, than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions.”

Shiloh currently spends most of his time studying, however he has participated in some movies and television series.

When he was a baby he debuted in the television series titled “VH1: All Access” in 2006. Then she was on the red carpet at the “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2015″.