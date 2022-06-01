Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, surprises with this talent

Shiloh Jolie Pitt seems not to have inherited the same passion of his actor parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and it’s not the theater where the 16-year-old spends her time, but in a dance studio.

The Millennium Dance Complex, located in Los Angeles, California, is the school run by choreographer Hamilton Evans where the daughter of both Hollywood stars attends dance classes.

Through social networks and a YouTube channel, the director of the academy shares various material and choreographies starring his students throughout the rehearsals. Among the images that have circulated you can see the progress of the dancers, where Jolie-Pitt is no exception.

A week ago, the teacher published a video in which Shiloh shines interpreting various steps to the beat of songs framed within the urban and hip hop genres. In one of the cases, while she plays the song “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, Angelina Jolie’s daughter dances with her companions.

However, dancing is not the only interest of the young teenager, who has also been very committed accompanying her mother on numerous humanitarian trips.

On more than one occasion, she has been seen with the protagonist of “Maleficent” in Cambodia, and in 2015, when she was only 9 years old, Shiloh traveled with Jolie to Turkey to help Syrian refugees. This facet is far from the atmosphere of glamor of the red carpets where the teenager has also been portrayed, on occasions, together with her family for a premiere of Mom Angelina.

Who is Shiloh?

Shiloh is the eldest daughter of the marriage that both celebrities once formed. On more than one occasion, the press and public opinion have not hesitated to point out the physical resemblance that the young woman maintains with her parents.

In a Shiloh fan account on Instagram, some videos of the young artist were also revealed, which soon went viral. In one, she can be seen wearing baggy pants and a top that exposed her midriff.

Shiloh has been shown lately with a style that continues to be associated with the canons of femininity, which has sparked comments regarding her sexual identity. When Shiloh was younger, it transpired that she felt identified with what was traditionally known as masculine.

At the time, her parents supported Shiloh’s decision, and she began to dress in looser clothing and cut her hair short. At twelve years old and with the support of his parents, he began taking hormones to change his appearance according to his identification as a man. According to him, the treatment would have started in 2018 and at the age of 13, images were released that showed his renewed appearance.

In 2010, when she was only 3 years old, Jolie had made statements about the particularities of Shiloh’s self-perception: “She likes to dress like a boy, she wants to be a boy. So, we had to cut her hair. She thinks that she is one of her brothers, ”she said, referring to the rest of the clan that Vivienne, Zahara and Pax, Knox and Maddox complete.

Despite this, now her appearance has changed again: her hair has grown and she wears other types of clothing and accessories, such as gala dresses when she accompanies her mother to the most famous events in Hollywood.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie Pitt was born on May 27, 2006, in Namibia, Africa. Her arrival at that time expanded the family of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who were already raising Maddox, a native of Cambodia, and Zahara, born in Ethiopia, the two little ones the couple had previously adopted.

To avoid harassment from the press, her parents decided to publish photos of Shiloh a few days after her birth, and they sold the images for 4.1 million dollars, an amount that was donated to different organizations that work with children in Africa.

Shiloh currently lives in Los Angeles and spends her days between her mom’s house and her dad’s, hanging out with her siblings Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox. Maddox, the oldest, is currently studying in South Korea.

