Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wants her parents to stop fighting and forgive each other

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the first biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been one of the most affected by the separation of her parents, which occurred in 2016, when she was only 10 years old. It is because of that in recent months he has insisted that the relationship between them improve and put an end to the legal lawsuit they are upholding.

Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other. Just move on in peace.” declared a source close to the minor in an interview with Ok Magazine.

Unlike her siblings, Maddox, Pax and Zahara, who since their parents separated, have sided with Angelina JolieForgetting her father, Shiloh has shown her support for both of them and wishes they would stop fighting.

“He has always had a close connection with his father and so it pains him terribly to see them treat each other like they are some kind of monster.”, added the informant.

In her eagerness for her parents to have a cordial relationship, the source explains that the 15-year-old girl has tried to convince Brad to be nicer to her mother.

“Shiloh knows that there is no chance of her parents getting back together, but he believes that if they could hide their swords and resolve this divorce, everyone’s life would be better, “he said.

Angelina and Brad Pitt maintain a legal fight for the custody of their six children

Shiloh Jolie Pitt wants her brothers to forgive their father

Shiloh has also done her job of convincing her brothers to give Brad Pitt another chance, after the altercation they had aboard the family’s private plane and that encouraged Angelina Jolie’s decision to sign her divorce, presenting evidence in which she pointed to her husband of domestic violence.

“Shiloh has a close bond with each of her siblings, and helped them through the entire divorce process. She encourages them to have a relationship with their father because he has always been there for them, and he is human and does not deserve to be treated like some monstrous criminal.”, concluded the source.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt wants the relationship with her parents and siblings to improve

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for 12 years. Their marriage came to an end in April 2019 and since then the couple has been in a legal dispute over the custody of their children and the distribution of some assets.