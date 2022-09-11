Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie formed one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood for several years before they separated in a scandalous way. The couple went on to have six children: 3 adopted (Maddox, Zarah and Pax) and 3 biological (Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne).

Jolie and Pitt met in 2005 during the filming of the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith and fell in love with each other even though he was married to Jennifer Aniston. Soon after, they began their beautiful love story, which led them to step on the altar in 2011.

They could not prevent problems from coming and the love story came to an end. Already in 2016, the actress asked the movie heartthrob for a divorce after a scandalous situation that they experienced on board a plane and that ended in an FBI investigation.

Shiloh, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, captivates by the incredible resemblance to her parents

Shiloh is the eldest daughter of the marriage that both celebrities once formed. On more than one occasion, the press and public opinion have not hesitated to point out the physical resemblance that the young woman maintains with her parents.

Interestingly, now that Shiloh looks different, the resemblance to her mother is quite striking and physical comparisons between Angelina and her daughter often surface in the international media.

At 16 years old, Shiloh Pitt has been shocked by how much she has grown in recent years. The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been an example for multiple young people and adolescents, since she expressed her desire to change sex from a very young age.

The young woman’s childhood was controversial in the press for her decision to have a masculine image, since she was 4 years old. At that time, she Shiloh starred in hundreds of articles in magazines and newspapers where they discussed her gender identity.

