Shiloh who is the daughter of Angelina Jolie at the Maneskin concert

Who is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt? Her young woman, beloved on the web, was spotted with her mother Angelina Jolie at the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus.

Maneskin fans will have noticed that at the Circus Maximus there were some prominent elements in the screaming crowd. Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh had fun on the evening of July 9, wriggling in time to the music. The star took advantage of it for a bit of lightheartedness with her daughter, being she in town for the shooting of her new film, based on the novel Without Blood by Alessandro Baricco. Videos and photos of the VIP area are everywhere on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram. Two videos in particular are entertaining fans. In the first we see them unleashed on the notes of I wanna be your slave. In the second Marlena accomplices sing.

Another video of Angelina with Shiloh and her friends at the #maneskin concert. #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/fssoQKcVwN – 🤍 Raquel 💜 (@eternallyraquel) July 9, 2022

Who is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the first natural daughter of the couple made up of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, now divorced. Quite easy to understand, considering how her genetic traits are evident on the face of the young woman, born on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia, and now 16 years old. She grew up in a big family, as everyone knows. Prior to her, the couple adopted Chivan Maddox in 2001 in Cambodia. In 2005 it was the turn of Zahara Marley, who joined the family when she was six months old, originally from Ethiopia. In 2007 she made space for Pax Thien, a child from Vietnam, at the time of 3 years. Finally, in July 2008, Angelina Jolie gave birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne.

The name chosen for her, Shiloh, has a special meaning related to her mother’s family. Before having Angelina, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand were expecting a baby girl, Shiloh Baptist, who died following a miscarriage.

Shiloh gender

From an early age, Shiloh had asked to be called by a male name. She also talked about it Brad Pitt in an interview: “she Wants to be called John or Peter. She only answers me if I call her John ”. A request she made when she was just two years old.

There had been a lot of talk about her. In the newspapers, many of her have tried to label her, identifying a gender after her change of look. From a very young age she declared herself gender variant, she wore men’s clothes, wore short hair and, on the web, she became an LGBTQ + icon. Perhaps, though, she has been given too much media attention for her young age. It’s not easy to find your self in the spotlight.

In 2010 Angelina Jolie put it this way: “She wants to be a boy and we cut her hair. She likes to wear everything she is as a child. You feel you are like her male brothers ”. For this reason she refused to take on the role of baby Aurora in Maleficent. A part of her then went to her little sister Vivienne.

Shiloh dancer

He still does not know what he will do when he grows up and why he should. She is only 16 years old. He takes dance lessons and appears to be extremely talented, as reported by his choreographer Hamilton Evans. He posted a lesson on the notes of Vegas, by Doja Cat, showing him his skills: “He loves to dance. We can say she is very gifted, even if she only studied dance for a few years. Her teachers do not and set limits. They believe that if she wanted to make it her profession, she would have all the papers in order “.

Shiloh women’s clothes

There has been a lot of talk about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt after the premiere of Eternals, alongside her mom. She has chosen to show herself again in women’s clothes. She walked on the red carpet with a splendid dress, the same one that Jolie wore at the 2014 Oscars. She Has changed your mind? So what is her gender? Let’s repeat that she is only a 16 year old girl and she wants nothing more than to feel free. Doing it with those two surnames, however, is really a challenge.

Shiloh film

While it is true that he turned down the part of baby Aurora in Maleficent, not wanting to wear a dress, he starred with his father Brad Pitt on the set of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. She played the role of Caroline, daughter of Benjamin and Daisy, played by Cate Blanchett. She then voiced the character of Shuai Shuai in Kung Fu Panda 3, this time alongside her mother, who voices Tigre.