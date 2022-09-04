Shiloh’s is the strangest of all

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are raising their children to be great professionals in the future. Although none have expressed love for acting, they have done so for languages, thanks to the constant trips together with their mother.

In fact, she has transmitted to them the philanthropic streak and the desire to help others, so for this they are being trained in other languages ​​that allow them to get along easily in the exercise of their duties.

In parallel, each of them has begun to show signs of their vocation. For example, Maddox, the ex-partner’s eldest son, is studying biochemistry, while 18-year-old Pax wants to be a DJ. Shiloh, for her part, is already finding her way around the dance uploading videos through social networks.

In this sense, the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt speak more than one language, but these choices were made freely.

In other words, each one of them chose the one that they liked the most according to their personality, being very interesting the cultural mixture that is lived in the family.

This, because Maddox is studying German, Russian and Korean while Zahara does the same with the French and Vivienne, one of his 14-year-old twins, has love for the Arab.

According to the portal Timexthose who left the common denominator were Knox and Shiloh, who selected the language Vietnamese And Khmai, respectively.

In this way, The first biological daughter of Jolie and Pitt is entering the official language of Cambodia, one of the first countries that captivated her mother, as the actress herself confessed.

“My heart is attached to several countries and especially to those of birth and inheritance of my children. I must say that Cambodia was the first country with which I established a very strong bond”, he asserted, according to the same source.