Shiloh’s teacher, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, shows off the progress made in dance from the Millenium Dance Complex academy | People | Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pittthe first biological daughter between the actors of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt She didn’t inherit the same passion for acting as her parents, but she’s just as talented, she just stands out more in the dance than in any other activity.

The 16-year-old attends the school “Millennium Dance Complex”directed by choreographer hamilton evansand located in The Angels, Californiawhere Shiloh practices her dance moves.

Shiloh’s teacher shows teen’s progress in dancing

According to El Mundo, through the social networks and a channel Youtubethe director of the academy shares videos of the choreographies carried out by their students throughout the rehearsals. Between the Photographs that circulate you can see the progress of the dancers, where Shiloh is no exception.

A week ago, teacher and choreographer Hamilton Evans published a video where Shiloh can be seen performing various steps to the rhythm of songs. within the urban genres and hip-hop.

In one of the cases, while the song “About Damn Time” is playing, Lizzothe daughter of Angelina and Brad, dances with her partners.

It was only a year ago when the young Teen became interested in art as a way of expressing his creativity, and the histrionic side inherited from his parents. On that occasion, Shiloh danced in her first hip-hop class for beginners where everyone was delighted with her movements.

In Instagram You can see several videos of Shiloh dancing in various rehearsals and presentations, standing out and raising the name of her beloved parents who are surely proud of her.

Other hobbies of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Dancing is not the only thing that the young teenager enjoys doing, because she also likes to show off outfits with a very original and radiant style, demonstrating the beauty inherited from her parents, despite the fact that before she dressed more associated with stereotypes masculine and there was talk that he could be suffering from a condition called “gender dysphoria.

Shiloh also enjoys traveling as she accompanies her mother on humanitarian flights. In fact, she was already in Cambodia Y Turkeywhen Angelina visited the refugees Syrians. And apparently, the young woman’s hobbies and pastimes will continue to emerge over time. (AND)

