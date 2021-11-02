Tech

Shin Megami Tensei 5 excellent for the votes of Famitsu – Nerd4.life

According to the votes assigned in the 1718 issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu, Shin Megami Tensei 5 it’s a game optimal. Atlus’ latest effort was awarded a 36/40, taking four 9s from the various editors who tried it. In short, a full promotion for the latest work of Atlus, an exclusive title for Nintendo Switch.

Well the only other game reviewed, Megaton Musashi for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, which with two 8s and two 9s tears a very good 34/40, a positive judgment anyway. It must be said that we will hardly see it in the West, so the information will be of particular interest to those who take import games and know Japanese.

But now let’s stop the chatter and let’s read thelist of reviews with relative judgments:

