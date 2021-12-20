Shin Megami Tensei 5, resolution and frame rate in the analysis of Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

Shin Megami Tensei 5 is the protagonist of the latest technical analysis carried out by Digital Foundry, which underlines the many qualities of the RPG developed by Atlus for the Nintendo Switch but also its limitations in terms of resolution And frame rate.

If you have read our review of Shin Megami Tensei 5, you will already know that on the gameplay side we are facing a real jewel, a title with a combat system excellent and extraordinary atmospheres.

Aspects that are also mentioned in the video, obviously together with the details relating to the technical and artistic sector, characterized by very broad scenarios although not open world and by some recycled assets.

Shin Megami Tensei 5, the very powerful protagonist of the game

The visually best part of the experience is the cutscenes, which however put a strain on the graphics engine resulting in frame rate drops quite evident, while over the distance phenomena of pop-up elements can be observed.

In short, it is the hardware of Nintendo Switch to present the bill in the case of Shin Megami Tensei V, with a resolution dynamic that in docked mode moves between 864p and 720p, going down to 540p in portable mode.

The fluidity is also strongly questioned, given that even in the less animated sequences the target of 30 fps it is not reached in a stable way and when there is chaos on the screen it really goes down a lot.