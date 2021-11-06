Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster has sold 500,000 copies – Nerd4.life

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster it went very well, managing to sell more than 500,000 copies overall across all versions (PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4). This is probably an excellent result, being the remastered edition of a fairly old title. If we want it is also good news for Shin Megami Tensei V, just released on Nintendo Switch, as it demonstrates the existence of a large user base ready to buy any title in the series.

We read the official description of the game:

Awaken your inner demon in the updated version of the acclaimed ATLUS classic, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster.

When the Conception takes place, an ethereal apocalypse, a day like any other in Tokyo turns into a disaster. What remains of the world is engulfed in chaos, while the city is devastated by the revolt of the demons. Involved in a war between gods and demons, your choices can guarantee life, rebirth or death, deciding who will triumph.

The genre-defining punishment RPG is back and includes:

3D models and remastered backdrops

Additional difficulty settings for all kinds of players

Suspended save: save your progress at any time!

Dubbed Audio: Choose between Japanese and English dubbing