Shin Megami Tensei V has already sold a million copies

Atlus just announced that Shin Megami Tensei V has already sold 1 million units, adding both physical and digital sales. The exclusive game switch was launched last November and in its first months it is the most successful installment of the saga, whose spinoff Person he had surpassed her in popularity in recent years. To celebrate the character designer Masayuki Doi has created this illustration what you can see below:

An excellent JRPG that lovers of the genre should not miss

The acclaimed JRPG, as we told you in our analysis, is an excellent and essential game for lovers of the genre: “Shin Megami Tensei V is a real great game and one of the best JRPGs that we have had the pleasure of enjoying in recent years”. It was the first installment of the saga that at its launch arrived in spanishsince the remastering Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remasterreleased a few months earlier, also came to us translated, in line with SEGA’s new release policy, which is bringing all of its translated games to our country.

for now Shin Megami Tensei V is exclusive to Nintendo Switch, but we will have to wait to see if this changes in the coming months, since there are many precedents for exclusives third party that after a year have come out on other platforms, such as Octopath Traveler, monster hunter rise or the most recent No More Heroes 3which was announced last Saturday that it will come to PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year.