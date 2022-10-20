SHINE obtains Dutch approval to improve access to nuclear medicine

– SHINE obtains Dutch approval for a project to improve patient access to a promising new nuclear medicine

Approval of SHINE Europe grant proposal by the Dutch government, first step towards terbium production

VEENDAM, the Netherlands and BARCELONASpain, October 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — EANM Booth #63 — SHINE Technologies, a next-generation fusion technology company, and SHINE Europe today announced that the Dutch government has approved a substantial grant proposal to develop a plan to produce a variety of terbium isotopes for use in nuclear medicine.

Within this project, SHINE Europe, together with the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) and the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), aims to develop and realize all the necessary technologies and facilities to ensure the entire supply chain of terbium-based nuclear medicine. This will also involve increased cooperation with partners in the European Union. “Previous collaborations with UMCG and TU Delft have been very fruitful,” said Harrie Buurlage, general manager of SHINE Europe. “Therefore, we view our collaboration within the project with great confidence.”

Research shows that terbium isotopes are a potentially effective method for diagnosing and treating cancer and other diseases. But the Lack of essential raw materials and complex processing technology are among the current barriers to terbium production. These obstacles can be solved with SHINE’s innovative production methods. These allow SHINE to have a vertically integrated supply chain, from the production of raw materials to the purification of cGMP products.

SHINE, a world leader in new high-tech ways to produce medicines, currently produces lutetium-177 in Janesville, Wisconsin (USA). He is building the world’s largest fully specialized medical isotope production facility on his campus in Janesville, which will add the ability to produce molybdenum-99, a diagnostic drug used in millions of procedures to detect heart disease and cancer. The facility is expected to become operational in 2023 and will be able to produce the fission-based radioisotope suite as well as key isotopes based on neutron capture. SHINE Europe is planning a similar production site in Veendam, the Netherlands, which will come online within the next five years.

“The development of a new terbium-based drug delivery system will be another important milestone in giving patients access to promising new therapies to support their ongoing fight against cancer,” said Harrie Buurlage, General Manager of SHINE Europe. “We thank the Dutch government for their support in our terbium efforts and look forward to similar support from the European Commission.” The grant proposal is subject to final approval by the European Commission.

About SHINE

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company deploying advanced fusion technologies to create a scalable pathway to fusion power. Based in South Wisconsinbased in Janesville and with a future site under development in Europe, SHINE is implementing its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology in an incremental approach. SHINE systems are used for industrial imaging of components in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and other industries. SHINE’s proprietary isotope production processes create carrier-free molybdenum-99 and lutetium-177 that are used in tens of thousands of daily procedures to diagnose and treat heart disease and cancer. More information at https://www.shinefusion.com/shine-europe-home/ or at https://www.linkedin.com/company/80677859

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797570/SHINE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shine-gets-dutch-approval-for-improving-access-to-nuclear-medicine-301652585.html