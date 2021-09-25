Shinig’s dance still shrouded in mysteries

The close-up of Jack Torrance frozen to death in the hedges of the Overlook Hotel closes one of the most famous horror films ever, the masterpiece “Shining” signed in 1980 by Stanley Kubrik with Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. Anyone who has seen the film knows that thehorror does not end there: after the vision of the corpse, an old foxtrot motif takes us to a sparkling ballroom. Here the lens slowly narrows to the center of a wall, where a shot with dozens of people posing for the group photo hangs; in the center is an elegant smocked Jack Torrance smiling at the photographer. And below, a caption: “Overlook Hotel, July 4th Ball 1921”. The most famous and terrifying image of the dance in the history of cinema is therefore one hundred years old. And it does not stop giving away mysteries and secrets: it will be because the presence of the hotel keeper in that photo leaves disturbing endings open, it will be the sinister charm of Jack Nicholson – Torrance, it will be that after forty years “The Shining” is still one of horror more loved than cinema?

The Overlook Hotel exists and is in Colorado

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece is inspired by the novel of the same name that Stephen King published in 1977, arrived in Italy for Euroclub in 1978 with the title “A splendid death party”. It is said that Kubrick was looking for a horror story to take to the big screen, and after reading dozens and dozens of books he was deeply impressed by “The Shining”. If the story of Jack Torrance, who went mad until he wanted to exterminate his family in that isolated and cold hotel, is the fruit of King’s imagination, thehotel really exists: in 1973 the writer had stayed at the Stanley Hotel, a neo-Georgian style structure in Estes Park, Colorado, built in the early 1900s with spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains. Here, in room 217, he began the writing of his new novel, certainly inspired by a suggestive place full of mysteries. How mysterious are the so many ghost stories that are still told today around the hotel: it seems that Flora, the wife of the owner and builder of the Freelan Oscar Stanley hotel, wanders around the great ballroom in the middle of the night, sometimes playing the piano. Some guests claim to have perceived ghostly presences in the rooms. The Stanley infestations also attracted the troupe of Ghost Hunters, a program dedicated to paranormal events that aired in the USA until 2016. When Kubrick decided to shoot “The Shining”, however, he did not choose King’s hotel but had a set built in London for the interiors and shot the exteriors at Timberline Lodge, in Oregon.

The Overlook Ball, a hundred-year-old mystery

“Shining” by Stanley Kubrik tells the story of Jack Torrance (masterfully played by the American actor Jack Nicholson, then 43 years old), a former unemployed teacher with alcoholism problems who was hired as a winter caretaker at the Overlook Hotel, a structure populated in the summer for holidays. The man takes his wife with him Wendy (played by Shelley Duvall, who earned a nomination for Worst Supporting Actress at the 1980 Razzie Awards for the film) and son Danny, a child with “shimmer”, the power of telepathy and foresight. The living room of the Torrance family is not exactly happy: the child has terrifying visions between the corridors and the rooms of the empty hotel, while Jack cannot find the inspiration to devote himself to writing and spends days typing the same sentence, “The morning has gold in its mouth” (but in the original version we read “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”: it was Kubrik himself who chose different phrases in the different translations). Wendy soon realizes that something is wrong and so she locks herself in her apartment while her husband entertains in the incredibly lighted and noisy ballroom with the old hotel keeper, Delbert Grady, who ten years earlier had exterminated the family and the two. twin daughters, who appear as ghosts in front of Danny asking him “will you come and play with us forever?”. Jack goes completely crazy and tries to kill his wife and son but the two manage to escape and run away. We’ve already talked about the final scene, with Jack’s corpse frozen in the garden. The final image, accompanied by the song ‘It’s All Forgotten Now’ by Ray Noble’s orchestra, is the famous one scene from the ball of 4th July 1921, a hundred years ago. The viewer wonders how Jack Torrance can find himself there, very young but sixty years earlier, and the most obvious answer would be precisely in the director’s choice to leave an impression of disquiet in the viewer, a diabolical space-time paradox.

But what is the true story of that image where a skilled photo retouching intervention inserted the face of Torrance / Nicholson? There are those who, after much archival research, found the original shot: it appears in a 1985 manual, ‘The Complete Airbrush and Photo-Retouching Manual’ by Peter Owen and John Sutcliffe, in the before and after version. We know nothing except that it portrays a real party of the 1920s, we do not know the author or the place but we see in the foreground a man, actually a little anonymous, that Stanley Kubrick cuts out to make room for Jack Nicholson. He has no name, perhaps he never will, yet his face is unknowingly linked to one of the most disturbing and frightening images in the history of cinema.