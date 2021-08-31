“Shining” effect from too much botox

It was precisely the “hyper-bombed” woman who denounced the incident and took a video and publish it on TikTok saying they have transformed into “Jack Nicholson” after a home session in which a friend of hers, who should have been an expert, has them injected a little too much Botox in the face. Yet the woman is a dentist, so she knows the massillofacial musculature.

The woman who has undergone the aesthetic session is called Stephanie and she certainly didn’t think she looked like Jack Nicholson after the treatment.

He posted 2 photos: one before and one after surgery with a’very disturbing expression. Surely she exaggerated the grin for the video on TikTok, but the effects of Botox were alarming.

@ momtimes6 Little too much Botox for a first timer… Ugh forced to age ungracefully. ## botox ## botoxfail ## frozen ## creepy ## fyp ## momtok ## thirties ♬ Oh No, Oh No, Oh No No No Song – Tiktok Remix – Tik tok

It seems that more than the amount of botox, but the how it was injected. Users advised Stephanie to always turn to a professional for this type of operation.

Fortunately theShining effect was not irreversible and with the passing of the days the woman has returned to have anormal expression.

But with botox, you can’t mess around.

Antonella Cutolo