Shining Girls Apple TV series: release, cast and previews

When is Shining Girls released on Apple Tv +? From 29 April 2022

The first teaser trailer for Shining Girls, Apple Original TV series coming to Italy next April 29, 2022. Based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Beukes, the new metaphysical trhiller in eight episodes is played by an exceptional actress, the Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men).

The Emmy winner is the director of the first two episodes Michelle MacLaren (breaking Bad), while Silka Luisa is the showrunner and producer called to adapt the title for television.

Read on for more details on Shining Girls, available in Italy with the first three episodes from April 29, 2022then followed by a new weekly episodeevery Friday.

Plot of Shining Girls, previews

At the heart of the Apple TV series we follow the events of Kirby Mazrachi (Elizabeth Moss), “girl interrupted”Following a traumatic assault. After the terrible event, Kirby puts his journalistic ambitions aside, at least until he discovers that a recent murder mirrors exactly the dynamics of his case.

Shaken by the disturbing coincidence, the protagonist begins to collaborate with the journalist Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) in order to discover the identity of his attacker. However, the further Kirby steps forward in the investigation, the more her personal traumas emerge allowing the attacker to always stay one step ahead of her.

Shining Girls cast, actors and characters

Who we find in the cast alongside Elisabeth Moss? Next to the protagonist we find Wagner Moura in the role of Dan Velazquez together with Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman And Jamie Bell.

Shining Girls episodes, how many are there

How many episodes does the first season of Shining Girls? The series adapted by Silka Luisa consists of eight episodes in all. It is produced by Elisabeth Moss herself, who we also find directing, through Love and Squalor Pictures together with Lindsey McManus.

Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Davisson And Michael Hampton are the executive producers of Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs the series of which she is executive producer together with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. To direct the series Doe Reid (The Handmaid’s Tale) who is executive producer, like author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga.

Shining Girls Trailer

Here is a first look at the teaser trailer from Shining Girls, released by Apple Tv + last February 9, 2022. Find it below:

Bound

Shining Girls streaming, where to see it

In streaming, being an Apple Original production, S.hining Girls TV series will debut next April 29 in exclusive streaming on the Cupertino platform.