Shining Girls: Elisabeth Moss stars in new Apple TV+ thriller based on hit bestseller

Elizabeth Moss she has great characters on her résumé, women who are not as easily intimidated as Peggy Olson (Mad Men), Robin Griffin (Top of the Lake) or June Osborne (The Handmaid’s Tale). With Shining Girls adds another great female protagonist who will give something to talk about, thanks to the adaptation of the successful homonymous novel by Lauren Beukes.

The new proposal of AppleTV+ is a metaphysical thriller centered on Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist who decides to put his journalistic ambitions on hold after being mugged. Her trauma hits her again when a recent murder resembles her own case and she joins forces with reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to try to uncover the identity of the ruthless attacker. A winning formula and a genre that continues to gain fans, especially if we take into account the recent success of Mare of Easttown on HBO.

Elisabeth Moss stars in Shining Girls

Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell round out the cast of this gripping drama that will hit the platform next month with its first three episodes. Moss is also a producer -along with Leonardo DiCaprio and his company Appian Way-, and behind the cameras is the director Michelle McLarenEmmy winner for Breaking Bad, among other things.

Before its premiere on April 29, we leave you with this preview to get into the dark atmosphere of Shining Girls.