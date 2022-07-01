“Shining Girls” is a surprising thriller series starring Elizabeth Moss and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Santiago García talks about the series starring Elizabeth Moss, “Shining Girls”.



An archivist named Kirby Mazrachi (Elizabeth Moss) works for the Chicago Sun-Times. Years ago, she was violently attacked and left thinking that she had died. Her brutal assailant was never found and she still bears terrible physical and emotional scars today. Her trauma is such that at times she finds it difficult to understand the reality that surrounds her. Despite the time that has elapsed, she wants to find the culprit and a violent murder leads her to think that the person responsible is the same person who attacked her years ago.

In addition to her personal obsession, Kirby also has a vocation as an investigative journalist that she was never able to develop, but she asks a colleague at the newspaper, Dan Velázquez (Wagner Moura), to help her investigate the case, both discovering that it is not about isolated events but of a surprising network of violent and mysterious attacks much more complex and enigmatic than both could have initially imagined.

The story revolves around an archivist named Kirby Mazrachi (Elizabeth Moss). (AppleTV+)

One of the most interesting elements of Shining Girls it is his ambiguity to establish his most daring and original ideas. He plays with various clichés of the genre but, because of what his true story is, he doesn’t hide the attacker at any point. Harper Curtis (Jamie Bell) prowls throughout the episodes as an ominous figure whose horrific and unspeakable acts are only seen through the cases that are investigated.

The three protagonists have a very particular ambiguity. To the murderer with the kind face and the disturbed victim, we must add that the journalist is an alcoholic and fights against his own ghosts. What is real and what is false, what is believable and what is unbelievable are moving in each episode and in no way do you have to anticipate the things that will happen. But it is clear that Shining Girls is one of the most interesting series that have been released this year, its ability to surprise and maintain suspense is very remarkable, not in one episode, but in each one of them. Impossible to stop watching it.

Jamie Bell is also part of this production. (Apple TVPlus)

Elizabeth Moss has become synonymous with major series, although she also has an extensive film career, her roles in The West Wing, Mad Men Y The Handmaid’s Tale They have positioned her as one of the most important actresses today. her partner, Wagner Moura, in the role of journalist he manages to convince and generate empathy, even though for many viewers he continues to be Pablo Escobar from the series Narcs. But Jamie Bell, who won everyone’s hearts in her feature film debut billy elliot he is the one who surprises with the darkness of his dark character. The casting is ideal to generate that same anguish and lack of certainty that the series itself seeks and achieves. But let’s leave the final words for the great Stephen King, who said: “Shining Girls It’s exactly what streaming was invented for.”

The series has eight episodes. (Apple TVPlus)

The eight episodes of Shining Girls are available in AppleTV+.

