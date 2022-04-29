Shining Girls premieres, the new series by Elisabeth Moss

From the hand of AppleTV+, comes a new thriller with elements of science fiction and fantasy. Is about Shining Girlswhich will feature the star of Mad Men Y The Handmaid’s Tale, Elizabeth Mosslike its protagonist. In addition, she will have Wagner Moura (narcs) Y Phillipa Soo (hamilton) in a cast where Jamie Bell (billy elliot) will put himself in the shoes of a mysterious murderer.

The story of Shining Girls focuses on Kirby (Moss), a woman who suffered an attempted murder from which she managed to escape, who will soon begin to relive all the events when a series of murders with characteristics similar to the attack she suffered take place in Chicago. Thus, she will join a journalist named Dan (Mura)with whom they will begin to investigate the facts that the police cannot seem to resolve.

The interesting thing about this new production of AppleTV+ goes through the idea of ​​proposing to the viewer from the beginning that the murderer is Harper (Bell), a man who seems not to age and who has managed to be in different times without changing one iota. The great mystery of Shining Girls It will not be about knowing who did it but how it was that these macabre murders were committed. The distinctive touch will be given by the magical realism that will become more and more evident as the episodes are released.

One of the great points of the series of AppleTV+ It will be the technical deployment to be able to transfer Kirby from one plane to another, from the reality that he seems or thinks he lives to the one that he actually inhabits. It is that both the viewer and the protagonist will begin a confusing journey to try to unravel this mystery that will leave more than one scratching their heads while he tries to decipher everything that happened.

The connection between Shining Girls and Breaking Bad

One of the minds behind Shining Girls It has a direct connection with one of the best series of recent television: breaking bad. Is about Michelle MacLarendirector and producer of the fiction of AppleTV+which in the past carried the threads of two episodes of Better Call Saul and eleven of those starring Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. Among them, the chapters in which walt and jesse get stuck in the middle of the desert when the RV runs out of battery while cooking meth or the episode where Hank he beats Jesse to the ground and his position at the DEA hangs in the balance.