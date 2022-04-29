‘Shining Girls’: the Apple TV + series puts Elisabeth Moss in another psychological thriller

Elisabeth Moss’ latest police thriller bright girls debuts on Apple TV+ on April 29. Learn more about the book that inspired the series, plus what Twitter had to do with inspiring the book, and our review of Moss’s performance at bright girls.

[SPOILER ALERT: Mild spoilers ahead for The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes.]

The book ‘The Shining Girls’ inspired the series of Apple TV +

The Apple TV+ series follows the plot of Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel the bright girls. Like Beukes’s writing, the series zigzags through several years. Set in Chicago, the mystery thriller follows the evolution of Kirby Mazrachi’s (Moss) strange relationship with his attacker Harper (Jamie Bell). In a case too unfathomable to understand, Kirby must take matters into his own hands to stop a killer who has been targeting women for decades.

Twitter Inspired Time-Traveling Killer Chasing Elisabeth Moss in ‘Shining Girls’

Usually, fans of crime thrillers want to know if there is any truth to the story. The same can be said for Beukes’s killer, Harper: did a real serial killer inspire his character?

“I got the idea on Twitter,” the author revealed in an interview with Lightspeed Magazine. “I was playing…and I dropped it in the middle of a conversation. It was a joke with a random stranger that he should write a book about a time traveling serial killer. I was like, ‘No, wait! … that would be surprising. I could do something really fun with it.’”

Elisabeth Moss Plays Another Convincing Trauma Survivor in ‘Shining Girls’

We’ve seen Moss play women forced to overcome men’s violence in other roles inspired by the books. She played Cecilia, a woman harassed and gassed by her apparently deceased husband in the 2020 thriller. The invisible man inspired by the story of HG Wells.

Then there’s Moss’ portrayal of June Osborne in the Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood. The Handmaid’s Tale. In the sci-fi series, June lives in a dystopian future where a predominantly male totalitarian regime rules the Republic of Gilead.

AppleTV+ bright girls it’s another example of Moss’s ability to portray a woman who has been on the brink for far too long. The smart and capable Kirby knows very little about her attack, which makes her an open wound (literally and figuratively).

However, with the unwilling help of reporter Dan Velázquez (Wagner Moura), she begins to put together a case. While the details of her attacker make little sense even to Kirby, Harper has tormented women for decades and is intent on stopping him.

‘Shining Girls’ Doesn’t Delve Enough Into ‘The House’

bright girls it’s a captivating story and the cast is top notch, but something is missing when it comes to the “how” of it all. Suspension of disbelief is a given, considering this story is fiction about a time-traveling serial killer. Still, there is never any justification behind why “The House” came into being.

A character unto itself, “The House” is how Harper (and others) can move through space and time. It’s where he finds his list of “Shining Girls,” another plot point that Beukes’ book addresses, but lacks an explanation in the series.

Independently, bright girls It’s well worth a watch, especially for fans of Moss. bright girls premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 29, 2022.

