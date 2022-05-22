“Shining Girls” with Elisabeth Moss | The police series can be seen on Apple +

“When I close my eyes and think about the memories I have, I no longer know where they come from. Do you think you can remember the future? The voice that emerges from the telephone line is that of the murderer. His tone and his cadence is the only thing Kirby (Elisabeth Moss) remembers of his brutal attack. Since then, her memory disintegrates like ice that melts and forms again when the temperature drops. Day by day Kirby writes down the keys to this new world in which nothing is going to be the same as before. Shining Girls, the new Apple TV series based on the best-selling 2013 novel by Lauren Beukes, is less the story of a time-traveling serial killer than the enduring trauma of its victims. Turning the fantastic effect into an exquisite temporal puzzle, the creator Silka Luisa unfolds an intense and disturbing story that not only has the elusive figure of a psychopath at its center, but also the elusive reality of one of his victims, who is looking for the fragments of her own past as the true revelation of its possible future.

In 1992, Kirby is an archivist who wanders silently, absorbed in the music that emerges from her Walkmans, through the corridors of the Chicago Sun-Times. Her routine consists of collecting clippings and distributing them to the journalists in the newsroom, almost a bad dream for her promising past as a photojournalist. But it is that six years ago she suffered a violent assault while she was walking her dog, a fact that left her with a stay of long weeks in the hospital, monstrous scars and a growing disorientation with respect to the real world. To navigate this new scenario, Kirby writes in her diary the details of her daily life, the presence of her mother (Amy Brenneman), her cat Grendel, the apartment number in the that she lives Possible relief from that daily sorrow appears to come from a future trip to the Florida panhandle, where she’ll spend sunny days on her cousin’s couch. However, a chilling crime is uncovered in the sewers of Chicago, and Kirby witnesses with dread the same graph of her injuries, now on the dead body of long-lost Julia Madrigal (Karen Rodriguez).

The premise of Shining Girls is to put a twist on serial killer narratives. And for this, the obvious device seems to be time travel that puts the murderer at an advantage over his victims, a ubiquitous observer capable of anticipating his movements, visiting his dwellings, altering his routines with small and macabre misalignments. However, the strategy of the series consists of approaching the investigation from the erratic perspective of Kirby and Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), an alcoholic and discredited journalist who tries to uncover the truth about Julia Madrigal’s crime as a form of redemption. The encounter with Kirby is not accidental, not only do they share the condition of marginalized in the diary but they are shipwrecked in their own torments. For Kirby, the distortions of his world are persistent, the cat that turns into a dog, the change of the apartment number, the rock mother turned into an evangelist lyricist, an unexpected husband. Dan is haunted by family ghosts, job failure, and a self-destructive slope he doesn’t want to or can’t escape.

The Madrigal case is then the tip of the iceberg. A social worker murdered long ago and deposited in the bowels of the city of Chicago. One of her patients turns out to be the perfect suspect. But there is something that draws Kirby’s attention despite his confusion when the police summon her to find out if it is the same aggressor: not only does the body have the same cuts that allow us to guess his own scars, but something has been kept inside the body. , a small object, a souvenir. Is it enough to establish a connection? How can the crimes be connected over the decades, with no witnesses or reliable sources, except for the fragile memory of the sole survivor? The alliance between Kirby and Dan must overcome the pitfalls of their own fears but also the pressure of the newspaper that pursues an attractive story behind the crimes, an unexpected serial killer who may have gone unnoticed by the unsuspecting pursuers of him. The figure of Harper Curtis (notably Jamie Bell) is a subtle and ominous presence in each frame, a lethal and insignificant stain that stains the grays of her soul and clothes with each new appearance.

The series asserts itself with ease in the growing intrigue of the viewer, who must overcome the imperceptible changes in the reality of its narrators to follow the hectic path of the mystery. The strategy is less metaphorical than that of other narratives that have used the fantastic as a platform for statements about violence and crime, not only in the field of racial terror such as Lovecraft Country either Thembut in traumas related to family abuse such as Russian doll or british comedy baby. Shining Girls assumes the ubiquity of his murderer as something more than the persistence of misogyny, gender violence and ritual crimes as an exercise of macho power over time; what underlies his universe is the harrowing experience of a reality that is always vulnerable to the effects of trauma. “Nothing was like it used to be,” Kirby says as he recalls his release from the hospital. In the tragedy of that day, he not only lost his identity, which he had to camouflage to survive, but also his confidence in his own memory, diverted in a log that reminds him every day of his condition as a survivor.

Undoubtedly, the work of Elisabeth Moss is indebted to her passage through the skin of June in The Handmaid’s Tale, but here his expression acquires a subtle bewilderment in that adjustment to the contours of a reality that slips from his hands. The experience of time is also uncertain territory for researchers, both for Dan who seems locked in the loop of every binge, wandering wounded through bowling alleys and subway stations not knowing when the night ends and the day begins, and for Kirby whose tomorrow it dissolves in a yesterday tinged with memories that seem not to have lived. That domain where self-awareness seems to form is where they struggle to find lost meaning. Restless and elusive, the staging is less that of a waking dream than that of a carnival game, with its macabre distorted mirrors that never allow us to see with certainty what awaits us on the other side. Where your own fears hide is where the tragedy that awaits in the future can also be averted.