Shining, Jack Nicholson’s ax sold at auction for 190 thousand euros

The Shining continues to freeze the blood in the veins. The ax used by Jack Nicholson in the iconic cult film scene was sold at auction for £ 170,000, plus 190 thousand euros. There is a new “bad wolf” in town.

The ax used by Jack Nicholson in the movie The Shining was bought for four times the original sale price estimated at the Entertainment Memorabilia auction.

The object of the film Stanley Kubrick it was for many years in the hands of a member of the director’s crew, who had bought the ax in a sale that took place at the end of production, in 1980. “I needed it to chop wood at home – said the man in the auction site – although I’ve never used it for that purpose. It is in perfect condition: there are some scratches, but they are due to prolonged use during shooting ”.

The film will soon be released in cinemas Doctor Sleep, sequel to the film directed by Kubrick, in which Ewan McGregor plays Danny Torrance, son of Jack. The film, set 40 years after the events of the Overlook Hotel, is inspired by Stephen King’s 2013 novel of the same name. Danny, still haunted by past events, finds a girl named Abra Stone with whom he shares a singular ability, that of the glitter.

Movie items sold to the highest bidder

It is not new that such episodes happen. In total, in fact, 900 items of films and film productions were put up for sale to the highest bidder. Among them also the armor worn by Russell Crowe in the film Gladiator.

In addition to the weapon held by Nicholson, the costume worn by Michael Keaton for Batman by Tim Burton (1989), the armor of General Massimo Decimo Meridio (Russel Crowe) in the film Gladiator by Rildey Scott and James Bond’s silenced pistol in the film 007: GoldenEye.

