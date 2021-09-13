Shining, Shelley Duvall recalls: “Jack Nicholson very good and scary”

Shelley Duvall recently wanted to reveal how some of The Shining’s most famous scenes were shot, such as the scene with Jack Nicholson and the scene of little Danny revealing his power of shimmer.

According to Shelley Duvall scenes with Jack Nicholson and the “glitter” of little Danny, that is Shining, that extrasensory power that gives the title to the famous film, were incredibly scary scenes, from different points of view.

In the recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Shining star Shelley Duvall recalled the most iconic scenes played by Jack Nicholson.

“There is a sequence in The Shining that is in the Guinness Book of Records for the most shots for a scene with dialogue”, Shelley began. “The scene in question features Crothers and Danny Lloyd, the young actor who played Danny Torrance, discussing the ability of” shimmer, “the psychic gift that allows the boy to imagine the hotel’s horrible past and future events. Kubrick asked the actors to do that scene 148 times. “

“Another much more challenging scene – the stair scene – was shot 127 times”Shelley continued. “It was a tough scene, but it turned out to be one of the best scenes in the film. I would like to see the film again. I haven’t seen it in a long time.”

At his suggestion, the journalist Google searched for the famous scene in which the actress waved a bat at Nicholson and during the interview, the actress started to cry: “We filmed it for about three weeks”Shelley explained. “Every day. It was very difficult. Jack was so good, so damn scary. I can only imagine what women who have dealt with a situation like this could have gone through.”

Shining, Shelley Duvall remembers the Kubrick method: “I cried every day for the film”

Asked if Shelley thought Kubrick might have been unusually cruel or insulting to her in order to improve her performance, Duvall replied: “He has that cruel tendency. He sure does. But I think he is because someone was just as cruel to him at some point in his past. He was very warm and friendly to me. He spent a lot of time with me and Jack.” He just wanted to sit and talk for hours while the crew waited. And the crew would say, “Stanley, we’ve got about 60 people waiting.” But that was also an important job he had to do with us. “