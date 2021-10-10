‘Shining’ ten things to know about Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece

The anecdotal on Shining, whose fortieth anniversary of the first apparition is celebrated this month, is very vast. You are spoiled for choice between the various possibilities, which concern both the set of the film “behind the scenes” and what you see on the screen. We choose a dozen of the most curious, leaving the reader with further insights.
The cult scenes
The final chase through the snow-covered plant maze conveys a real sense of frost. In reality, the frozen snow consisted of 900 tons of salt and crushed polystyrene. The scene where Jack Torrance knocks down the bathroom door where Wendy is locked was shot in three days, using sixty different doors. On the contrary, the scene of the elevator from which a torrent of blood comes out required a long preparation, but was shot in just three takes.
from our correspondent CHIARA UGOLINI
Sentences
The line “Here’s Johnny” (adapted in the Italian version in “I’m the bad wolf”) was pronounced by Nicholson taking up a catchphrase from the Johnny Carson TV show. Stanley Kubrick he wanted to eliminate it, then thought better of it. Instead the phrase “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” (“Only work and no fun make Jack a bored boy”), which Jack in a crisis of inspiration continues to write compulsively, in the Italian edition becomes “The morning has gold in his mouth “.
Mistakes
Although Kubrick was a meticulous director to the point of maniacality, in the film there are some editing errors. Like the shadow of the helicopter (which was doing the aerial shots) projected on the mountains in the opening sequence. Or like the bar scene of the Overlook Hotel, where Jack’s glass, instead of dropping in level, becomes fuller.
The actor
It is said that Jack NicholsonTo nurture his character’s growing anger, he forced himself throughout the shoot to observe a strict diet of cheese sandwiches, which he hated. Before him, Kubrick had thought, for the part of Jack, of Robert De Niro or Robin Williams; then he changed his mind not finding them “sufficiently psychopathic”.
Emiliano Morreale
The actress
For the constant arguments with the director Shelley Duvall he fell ill with a nervous breakdown; with, as a side effect, hair loss. In 1981, Duvall was nominated for the Razzie Awards for Worst Lead Actress (but Kubrick was nominated for Worst Director).
The child actor
Chosen from five thousand peers to play the Torrances’ son, Danny Lloyd, who was five at the time, was treated by the director (who was usually demanding with actors to the point of cruelty) with great delicacy to avoid trauma. Kubrick didn’t tell him it was a horror, but a family drama. When, at sixteen, he was finally able to see the film, he declared that he was not too impressed.
KATIA RICCARDI
The steadycam
Shining it was among the very first films to use the Steadycam, an innovative filming system that allowed (in the maze sequence) to give a never-before-seen mobility to the filming of Jack chasing his son Danny holding an ax.
The room
The hotel cursed room number was changed from 217 in the novel to 237 (number nonexistent) because the manager of the hotel where the filming took place feared that customers, seeing the film, would refuse the room.
Filippo Brunamonti
Stephen King
The writer did not like the film based on his novel at all. Judging it too cold and calculated, he rewrote the script for a three-part television miniseries, directed in 1997 by Mick Garris: more faithful to the book, but forgettable. The writer appeared there in a short cameo during the dance scene.
The sequel
In 2019 the film was released Doctor Sleep, unexciting adaptation of the novel in which King told the story of Danny Torrance as an adult.