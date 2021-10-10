‘Shining’ ten things to know about Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece

The anecdotal on Shining, whose fortieth anniversary of the first apparition is celebrated this month, is very vast. You are spoiled for choice between the various possibilities, which concern both the set of the film “behind the scenes” and what you see on the screen. We choose a dozen of the most curious, leaving the reader with further insights.

‘Shining’, Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece is back in the hall



The cult scenes

The final chase through the snow-covered plant maze conveys a real sense of frost. In reality, the frozen snow consisted of 900 tons of salt and crushed polystyrene. The scene where Jack Torrance knocks down the bathroom door where Wendy is locked was shot in three days, using sixty different doors. On the contrary, the scene of the elevator from which a torrent of blood comes out required a long preparation, but was shot in just three takes.

Cannes celebrates Kubrick. The daughter Katharina: “I’ll tell you about my father and what I know about The Shining” from our correspondent CHIARA UGOLINI

17 May 2019





Sentences

The line “Here’s Johnny” (adapted in the Italian version in “I’m the bad wolf”) was pronounced by Nicholson taking up a catchphrase from the Johnny Carson TV show. Stanley Kubrick he wanted to eliminate it, then thought better of it. Instead the phrase “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” (“Only work and no fun make Jack a bored boy”), which Jack in a crisis of inspiration continues to write compulsively, in the Italian edition becomes “The morning has gold in his mouth “.

“Shining”, don’t open that door



Mistakes

Although Kubrick was a meticulous director to the point of maniacality, in the film there are some editing errors. Like the shadow of the helicopter (which was doing the aerial shots) projected on the mountains in the opening sequence. Or like the bar scene of the Overlook Hotel, where Jack’s glass, instead of dropping in level, becomes fuller.

‘The Shining’, Jack Nicholson and the faces of fear



The actor

It is said that Jack NicholsonTo nurture his character’s growing anger, he forced himself throughout the shoot to observe a strict diet of cheese sandwiches, which he hated. Before him, Kubrick had thought, for the part of Jack, of Robert De Niro or Robin Williams; then he changed his mind not finding them “sufficiently psychopathic”.

Twenty years without Stanley Kubrick, the last great director of the twentieth century Emiliano Morreale 06 March 2019





The actress

For the constant arguments with the director Shelley Duvall he fell ill with a nervous breakdown; with, as a side effect, hair loss. In 1981, Duvall was nominated for the Razzie Awards for Worst Lead Actress (but Kubrick was nominated for Worst Director).

Loading... Advertisements

Stanley Kubrick, the master’s memorabilia up for auction From the clapperboard of Eyes wide shut to the burgundy velvet jacket of Jack Torrance, the writer played by Jack Nicholson in Shining, the key rings of the Overlook Hotel and the hat of the ruthless sergeant of Full Metal Jacket. These are some of Stanley Kubrick’s memorabilia, coming from the collection of Emilio D’Alessandro, his assistant for almost 30 years, which will be sold by Aste Bolaffi on 27 March in Turin and which were presented in Milan on the anniversary of the death of Kubrick, who passed away on March 7, 1999. It is the “most important collection of memorabilia about his life and work ever offered at auction” said Filippo Bolaffi presenting the auction – 55 objects from a single living owner who told everything of them. “Particularly rare is a long original fragment of Shining (starting price 3 thousand euros) donated to D’Alessandro by the director who was famous for burning all the leftover parts of the film, for fear that they might copy his work. Among the cult objects the camera bag by Stanley Kubrick, from which he never separated. “Stanley was sorry to throw away the objects he had used for the films – said D’Alessandro – so he took them home or gave them to collaborators. When he finished shooting Shining he asked me if I wanted the rugs from the Colorado Lounge of the Overlook Hotel, I asked my wife and we put them in the house. “The objects will be on display in Milan at the Interactive Cinema Museum from 13 to 21 March before moving to Turin where they will be sold at auction



The child actor

Chosen from five thousand peers to play the Torrances’ son, Danny Lloyd, who was five at the time, was treated by the director (who was usually demanding with actors to the point of cruelty) with great delicacy to avoid trauma. Kubrick didn’t tell him it was a horror, but a family drama. When, at sixteen, he was finally able to see the film, he declared that he was not too impressed.

Kubrick, his assistant and an ‘S’ street. Infascelli: “I opened boxes of wonders” KATIA RICCARDI

24 May 2016





The steadycam

Shining it was among the very first films to use the Steadycam, an innovative filming system that allowed (in the maze sequence) to give a never-before-seen mobility to the filming of Jack chasing his son Danny holding an ax.

“Room 237”: the secrets of “Shining” locked in a room



The room

The hotel cursed room number was changed from 217 in the novel to 237 (number nonexistent) because the manager of the hotel where the filming took place feared that customers, seeing the film, would refuse the room.

‘Room 237’: the mysteries of ‘The Shining’ are all to be deciphered Filippo Brunamonti November 27, 2013

Stephen King

The writer did not like the film based on his novel at all. Judging it too cold and calculated, he rewrote the script for a three-part television miniseries, directed in 1997 by Mick Garris: more faithful to the book, but forgettable. The writer appeared there in a short cameo during the dance scene.

‘Doctor Sleep’ arrives on Halloween, the sequel to ‘The Shining’



The sequel

In 2019 the film was released Doctor Sleep, unexciting adaptation of the novel in which King told the story of Danny Torrance as an adult.