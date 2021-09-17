Shining | The controversial extended version – Cinema

‘Shining’ upsets the horror lovers in the 80s and, for this reason, it is to be considered a cult

Horror has always been one of the most famous and loved film genres; in fact, it can often drive away boredom in an evening with friends. There are forgettable films, but then there are those that will remain in the imagination of all fans; one of them is ‘The Shining’. It is a film that does not need too many presentations. It was released in 1980, based on Stephen King’s 1977 novel of the same name and directed by Stanley Kubrick who also wrote the screenplay.

‘Shining’ is about the tragedy of a family forced to stay locked in a hotel waiting for the winter to pass. The young son, meanwhile, appears to have extrasensory abilities; they are called ‘the shining’, that is ‘the shining’. The work is considered a cult, a masterpiece in 2nd place in the ranking of the best horror films ‘Time Out’. There are three versions of ‘The Shining’. The 119-minute one (distributed overseas, cut and edited by Kubrick) the 144-minute one (distributed in North America and Canada).

And then that of 146 minutes (reassembled later). Taking advantage of the release of Mike Flanagan’s ‘Doctor Sleep’ in October 2019, in the same year ‘Shining’ was released in Italian cinemas for the first time in the extended version of 144 minutes. This edition is remastered in 4K, starting with a scan of the original 35mm negative from Warner Bros; controlled by Steven Spielberg and present at the Cannes Film Festival again in 2019.

The Director’s Cut makes the film more complete, but it doesn’t change the general idea of ​​the story

25 minutes have been added to the most famous version, the 119-minute version. It is important to tell fans that this extra time does not change the idea of ​​the film. Among the added scenes is that of the doctor’s visits with Wendy and Danny; that of the tour in the kitchen and in the cold room, with the dialogue between the cook Halloran and Danny. You can also see the scene where Wendy and the baby watch ‘That Summer of’ 42 ‘on television.

And then again: the one in which Jack, framed from behind, types and gets lost in the labyrinth; the one in which Wendy sees the skeletons in the hotel lobby. Despite all this added material, in ‘The Shining’ there is a slightly slower first part, precisely, just before the Torrance family leaves to reach the Overlook Hotel. It must be admitted, however, that the film appears more intriguing, more solid, more explanatory and more complete.

Especially as regards the explanation of Danny’s ‘glitter’; in this way the public knows better everything about the power of the child. Furthermore, the various moments of the script are more rhythmic and there is more breathing; as opposed to the shorter version which is more evasive, quick and moderate. The temperature of ‘Shaning’ is physical as well as emotional: Jack frozen in the finale and the blizzard. In the famous scene of the ax breaking through the door, the protagonist already appears a dead man who is resurrected.

Loading... Advertisements

The cast is sensational, always in part and engages the viewer in every scene

Even the noisy blowing of the wind is felt strongly, it seems to enter every crevice of the environment. What remains is the exceptional cast, led by Jack Nicholson, with its clear and intangible madness. Joining him are the talented Scatman Crothers, Danny Loyd and Shelley Duvall. Not to mention the steady cam, used in a revolutionary way.

The extended version of ‘The Shining’, therefore, is recommended for those who always want to watch images created by the beloved Stanley Kubrick. For fans, in fact, this Director’s Cut remains a cult object, incomparable and extraordinary; a perfect, cold and linear work. Nor should they underestimate the packaging of the home video version, which becomes a precious piece to be included in your collection.

Read also: “Separate tables” | Humanity in black and white