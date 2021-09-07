Shining, the mystery of the final photograph, dated July 4, 1921

The last scene of Stanley Kubrick’s horror masterpiece has unleashed the most disparate theories and interpretations for 40 years. Here are the best, or the most reliable

And where were you, a hundred years ago? With a good chance, nowhere. Instead Jack Nicholson – or rather Jack Torrance, the at least tormented writer who definitively loses the light of reason in the disquieting Overlook Hotel – on the evening of July 4, 1921 he wore an elegant evening dress, a tuxedo, it seems, and appeared shaved, slicked, smiling and master of the scene, just as befits Jack Nicholson, in one of the most famous photographs in the history of cinema. At this point you will have already understood what we are talking about; and if you have not understood it, lucky you. It means that you have never (yet) experienced the thrill of being scared in the presence of “The Shining”, the horror masterpiece by Stanley Kubrick which in 2020 celebrated its forty years of age and every 4th July renews the charm and the mystery of its ending, profoundly different from that of Stephen King’s novel, of which the New York director bought dearly the rights, only to distance himself completely from it in the writer’s dissatisfaction. Let’s review the scene. We are in the Golden Room, the hotel’s ballroom, furnished according to decidedly retro canons and styles: Kubrick arrives there with a slow tracking shot forward, towards a wall on which twenty-one black and white photographs hang, probably each relating to a social event, a party, a cocktail, a grand ball … A touch of grace and elegance after a (literally) chilling pre-final, in which (SPOILER!) Jack has long chased his son Danny with a ax in the frozen labyrinth, following the footprints left in the snow, before losing track and ending up frozen, while the little one managed to return to his mother. In the background play the notes of “Midnight, with the Stars and you”, a foxtrot recorded in 1934 and performed by Ray Noble and his orchestra. Then a couple of dissolves that tighten more and more on Nicholson’s smile, always ominously attributable to a grin – and we have seen what Jack Nicholson was capable of in the film that is coming to an end. The camera lowers a few centimeters to reveal the date of the shot: July 4, 1921, American National Day. So what?

The Shining, a fabulous and terrifying 40 year long nightmare In all “The Shining” very precise time coordinates are never given, but the look and attitude of the characters suggests a contemporary setting, more or less in the late seventies. How can the Jack Torrance of the seventies and that of 1921, more than fifty years earlier, rationally coexist? Perhaps Torrance has “always been there”, in the most sensational of space-time paradoxes conceived decades in advance on the various Christopher Nolan, Donnie Darko, Lost, Dark, etc.? This thesis seems to be corroborated by conversations with the affable Lloyd, the bartender from the 1920s – and who knows, on duty on that 4th July 1921 – who seems to know him very well. Is The Shining therefore set in a space-time universe that twists on itself and leaves the door open to the theme of the eternal return of Nietzsche (a philosopher with whom Kubrick was famously fascinated)? Or maybe Jack Torrance has been a spirit from the very beginning of the film, both he and his wife Wendy and little Danny, and hotel manager Ullman and head chef Halloran are also spirits interacting with them – all dead, a little. like (SPOILER!) the characters of “The Others”, Alejandro Amenabar’s 2001 thriller-masterpiece starring an unforgettable Nicole Kidman? And how do we put it that Nicole Kidman, not even on purpose, will be the protagonist of Kubrick’s latest film, Eyes Wide Shut twenty years later? Did Kubrick already know everything? Is he himself Jack Torrance?

Loading... Advertisements The best films based on the novels of Stephen King Anyone who has deepened the vision of “The Shining” going just below the surface knows that for forty years the film has been accompanied by dozens of theories, some even decidedly bizarre, all summarized in the excellent documentary “Room 237” (2012). The film’s ending is the cornerstone of many machinations, even downright insane ones. Very fascinating – also in the light of Jack Nicholson’s subsequent filmography – the one who wants Jack Torrance to be none other than Satan himself. That black and white photo would prove it, in which our hero is portrayed in a position very similar to the one that the pagan idol Baphomet, associated with the figure of the Devil, occupies in the tarot cards. So the Golden Room of the Overlook would be a kind of antechamber of Hell, where Jack Torrance would have sunk after the horrendous crimes committed who knows how long ago, together with the other occupants of the accursed hotel, present next to him in the photograph. The role of Beelzebub certainly fits Nicholson’s Luciferian nature, so much so that he plays him in the next The Witches of Eastwick (1987), when he seduces Cher, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer all at once. Good job.

Waiting for Doctor Sleep: 10 curiosities about the Shining movie Finally, there is a third thesis, more cinephile but extremely original, carried out by guitarist and blogger Cristiano Porqueddu, who in a 2013 post noted the evident similarity between one of the most famous scenes of the film – the one in which a Nicholson already out of his mind he breaks down with a hatchet the door of the bathroom in which his wife and son are locked up – with a sequence of an unrecognized Swedish film by director Victor Sjostrom. It is called “The ghost cart”, it is based on a novel by the writer Selma Lagerlöf and was released in 1921, the year in which the photograph was taken. Therefore, a refined tribute for a very select few. Maybe a little twisted – but the similarity of the two scenes seems beyond question.

We close with an incredible discovery, for the series "nothing can be hidden from the Internet". In 2012 a New Zealand blog unearthed a 1985 manual in which the photograph of the Ball of July 4, 1921 is cited as an example of photo retouching, sensationally bringing to light the original image then modified with the face of Jack Torrance. In its place was a bald, rather anonymous-looking gentleman, whose place in the world was evidently to give way to Jack Nicholson. Let's hope that, after a hundred years, at least his soul is safe.







The final image of The Shining – Warner Bros