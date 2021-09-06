Shining, the photo of Jack Torrance turns 100: the theories on its meaning

The iconic photo in black and white which is shown in ending of The Shining and which portrays Jack Torrance at a party in 1921, he performs today 100 years. Among the many theories emerged over time, three in particular could come closest to the meaning of the image.

The Shining, the photo of the 4th July 1921 party that closes the film’s finale

It was 1977 when Shining, the famous novel by Stephen King, was released in bookstores for the first time and only three years later was adapted for the big screen by Stanley Kubrick. The work became both a literary and a cinematic cult and introduced the controversial character of Jack Torrance to the world, played in the film by a Jack Nicholson in a state of grace. Despite the warm welcome given to the film at the time of its release, over the years Kubrick’s feature film has become a reference point for all aspiring directors and, more generally, for all cinema lovers who continue to study the film. in every part, discovering how much nothing has been inserted by chance and how each element hides its own story, all to be discovered. One of the scenes that is still discussed today is certainly the one in which, at the end of the film, the photo with Jack Torrance is framed at a party on July 4, 1921.

In this regard, screenwriter Diane Johnson explained: “There is an explanation, even if it is a bit strange and paradoxical, real and unreal. Jack would always be in the hotel, in some previous incarnation. Somehow it is the ‘creature’ of the structure, returning to it through reincarnation. At the same time, we are destined to experience it ‘right now’. There is no solution, it is bound to be magical“. Johnson’s words would also explain the dialogues between Torrance and the bartender Lloyd, as well as between Torrance and Delbert Grady, the old guardian of the Overlook Hotel. Over time, there are also those who have speculated that Jack Torrance once dead, has become part of the facility. So, if the photo had been shown before his death, we would not have seen Jack among the party guests portrayed in the image. Finally, there is also a more demonic theory: according to this hypothesis, Jack Torrance would represent the devil himself. To suggest it would be the position of Jack’s body, right arm up and left arm down, equal to that of the satanist figure Baphomet. In this case, the Overlook Hotel would become a sort of hell in which the man is finished after committing horrendous crimes.

Recall that the photo in question really exists and Stanley Kubrick has only limited himself to modifying it, inserting the face of Nicholson / Torrance. With the year 1921, however, the director paid homage The Phantom Carriage by Victor Sjostrom, released in that year and containing a scene practically identical to the famous one in which Jack Nicholson breaks down the bathroom door with an ax, as you can see by watching the following video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_MKC5tLB9Q