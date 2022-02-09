Shining Vale premieres March 6 on StarzPlay

Shining Vale will premiere with two consecutive episodes Sunday 6 March 2022 on STARZPLAY in Europe, Latin America and Japan and on STARZ in the United States and Canada. The series also features Gus Birney (Dickinson), Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, The Resident), Dylan Gage (PEN15), starring Judith Light (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks).

The plot of Shining Vale

Pat and Terry Phelps (Courtney Cox and Greg Kinnear) invest their life savings to move from a cramped Brooklyn apartment to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut, in the ultimate attempt to save their marriage after a torrid affair. Pat with Frank, a young handyman who was repairing the sink while Terry was at work. To make matters worse for Terry, Frank never fixed the sink but still got paid. Patricia “Pat” Phelps is a rebellious ex-girlfriend who became famous for writing a novel about women’s empowerment drenched in drugs and alcohol (also known as lady porn). Seventeen years later, Pat is sober and utterly dissatisfied. She hasn’t written her second novel yet, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband and teenage children Gaynor (Gus Birney) and Jake (Dylan Gage) They don’t want anything to do with her. Due to the move to a microscopic city, the teenage children are angry and aloof, and Terry’s efforts to keep the family together are rejected. Pat is losing what little control he had over his children, with Gaynor who wants to see her dead and Jake who became a zombie due to his addiction to screens while Terry he’s too focused on moving on to notice that she’s also losing control over herself. Buying a two-hundred-year-old house that had been on the market for nearly three years and sold for more than $ 250,000 less than asking seemed like a good idea on paper, but Pat feels the Phelps they are not alone; especially when a woman appears outside the salon window. The Phelps quickly discover why the real estate agents were so motivated to sell the house even below cost and why they had overlooked certain details including a triple homicide-suicide and a host of other atrocities that occurred in the house. But neither Terry nor the two teenagers seem to notice that something is wrong; only Pat can see things move and hear noises in the night. She believes she is depressed or possessed – it turns out the symptoms are exactly the same – she is also the only one who sees the spirit of the person who committed these murders: Rosemary (Mira Sorvino), a 1950s housewife who maybe, or maybe not, is trying to own Pat. Each has their own demons, but for Pat Phelps they could be real.

