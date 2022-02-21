Shiny Galarian Articuno: You can now receive it in Pokémon Sword and Shield – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting announcement related to one of the most notable video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is specifically about Pokémon Sword and Shield and its distribution of Articuno de Galar shiny.

The detail in question that has been published by The Pokémon Company focuses on its new distribution event. This corresponds to the distribution of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres de Galar shiny.

Articuno de Galar shiny for Pokémon Sword and Shield

Today the distribution of the first of them has begun. Remember that only those who will participate in the event can receive it. February 2022 International Challenge. These were its characteristics:

Double fights.

Standard rules of video game tournaments.

All players who access and participate in at least 3 battles will receive a shiny Galar Articuno.

Registration is open from now until February 17 at 23:59 UTC.

The battles will take place from February 18 at 00:00 UTC until February 20 at 23:59 UTC.

You can check the Pokémon eligible for this tournament here.

If you played at least 3 Pokémon battles you can receive Articuno de Galar shiny. You have it available in the Mystery Gift section > Online tournament rewards. Do not hesitate to receive it!

We also remind you that these birds will be offered in the next online tournaments around the world:

Shiny Galarian Zapdos will be given for participating in the March 2022 International Challenge. Registration runs from February 24 to March 10 with battles from March 11 to 13.

Moltres de Galar shiny will be given for participating in the April 2022 International Challenge. Registration runs from March 31 to April 14 with battles from April 15 to 17.

Players in Japan who participate have a chance to win a spot in the 2022 Pokémon Japan Championships.

We will be attentive to inform you of more details as the dates approach. What do you think? You can share your opinion below in the comments.

