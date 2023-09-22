Shiny Guzzlord and many events are coming to Pokémon GO in October

Iofficial account Of Pokémon GO Italy announced the arrival October of many events to spooky themebeing part of Season adventures aboundthat will last until December 1, 2023.

In particular, there are several already available. level five raiddedicated to Raikou, entei AND Suicune until 10 am on October 6. Starting on the same day, raids dedicated to Lord Devourerthat will end in 10:00 on October 20. Finally, on the same date, those of darkrai that will end in November 3. Let’s also remember that all Pokémon can also be found in their own chromatic version.

The same little monsters will also be protagonists of the events. raid timerespectively of 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4 (For Raikou, entei AND Suicune), give him From 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11 and 18 (For Lord Devourer) and give 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25 (For darkrai).

Between mega helpwe find those dedicated to Mega Gardevoir (from September 16 to October 6), to MegaGengar (from October 6 to October 20) It’s in megabanette (from October 20 to November 3). Besides, Shadow of Moltres will appear during i Shadow Raid on weekends in October.

As to contests at Poképaradas In Pokémon GO, the month of October is also full of various events:

grow AND Hisui’s Growlithe from 10:00 a.m. on September 30 to 8:00 p.m. on October 2;

AND from 10:00 a.m. on September 30 to 8:00 p.m. on October 2; to little monster not yet revealed from 10:00 a.m. on October 5 to 8:00 p.m. on October 9;

to little monster not yet revealed from 10:00 a.m. on October 12 to 8:00 p.m. on October 13;

Timbur AND Conkeldurr from 2 to 5 p.m. on October 15;

AND from 2 to 5 p.m. on October 15; pumpkin AND sweet tooth from 10:00 a.m. on October 16 to 8:00 p.m. on October 17;

AND from 10:00 a.m. on October 16 to 8:00 p.m. on October 17; Shuppet AND banette from 10:00 a.m. on October 20 to 8:00 p.m. on October 22;

AND from 10:00 a.m. on October 20 to 8:00 p.m. on October 22; to little monster not yet revealed from 10:00 a.m. on October 23 to 8:00 p.m. on October 25;

Ghost from 10:00 a.m. on October 26 to 8:00 p.m. on October 28;

from 10:00 a.m. on October 26 to 8:00 p.m. on October 28; gastly AND Gengar from 10:00 a.m. on October 29 to 8:00 p.m. on October 31.

The tweet also reports the facts”Pokémon Featured Hours“, dedicated to various little monsters, all available also in its chromatic version (With the’Phantom exception) and several bonuses:

Lazy (October 3), double candy when transferring Pokémon;

(October 3), double candy when transferring Pokémon; fungus (October 10th), XP doubled when evolving Pokémon;

(October 10th), XP doubled when evolving Pokémon; pumpkin (October the 17th), Stardust doubled up on capturing Pokémon;

(October the 17th), Stardust doubled up on capturing Pokémon; Ghost (October 24th), XP doubled for catching Pokémon;

(October 24th), XP doubled for catching Pokémon; Yamask (31 October), double candy when catching Pokémon.

Finally, the infographic also contains the events (one of which has not yet been revealed) that will arrive in Pokémon GO between end of September and throughout the month of October:

wonderfulfrom 10:00 a.m. on September 27 to 8:00 p.m. on October 2;

to event not yet revealed which will be held from 10:00 a.m. on October 5 to 8:00 p.m. on October 9;

GO Battle Weekend, from 00:00 on October 7 to 23:59 on October 8;

harvest festivalfrom 10:00 a.m. on October 12 to 8:00 p.m. on October 17;

community dayon October 15 from 2 to 5 p.m.;

Aroma dayon October 21 from 2 to 5 p.m.;

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part Ifrom 10:00 a.m. on October 19 to 10:00 p.m. on October 26;

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part II and Team GO Rocket Attackfrom 10:00 a.m. on October 26 to 8:00 p.m. on October 31.

So here are all the events going up Pokémon GO in the month of October. We remind you that to always keep you updated on Last News from the mobile game you can read i our dedicated articles.