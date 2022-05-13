We have received some interesting information related to one of the most prominent Switch titles. We are actually talking about legends Pokemon: Arceus.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the way in which Pokémon are captured and, therefore, the way to get hold of Pokémon, has been completely modified. multicolored shapes thereof. But this change also may negatively affect some aspects and mechanics of the title.

Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus make Alphas less interesting

One of the biggest novelties within the wild Pokémon of the title was the introduction of the alpha pokemon, stronger and larger species that will attack the player when they see it. The concept may be interesting, but the change in the way it is done with various-color versions overshadows it.

The chances of finding a shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus have been increased considerably due to well-known methods such as mass appearances, where its probability becomes 1/128.

The fact that the varicolored forms are more exclusive but not as complicated to obtain as in previous titles leaves the Alpha Pokémon in the backgroundwith a generation rate of 1/500 and 1/50 depending on the species, the weather and the time of day.

